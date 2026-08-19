8 questions in Prelims challenged days before Mains; CAT issues notice to UPSC

New Delhi:

Just days before UPSC Mains which is scheduled to be held from Friday, August 21, the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) issued a notice to UPSC on a petition challenging eight questions in UPSC CSE Prelims exam 2026. The eight questions challenged involved factual errors, incorrect options and answers in the provisional answer key. The petitioners Sachin Tiwari and two others raised questions on Question numbers - 7, 11, 45, 60, 62, 82, 86 and 96 of General Studies Paper-I, Set A. The UPSC aspirants are represented by Advocate Shantanu Jugtawat.

As per the petitioners, the answer keys to Questions 7, 45, 60, 82, 86 and 96 were contrary to the available material. For questions 11 and 62, none of the four options are factually correct. The applicants have estimated that the negative marking due to the disputed questions can affect more than 16 marks and qualifying cutoff which impact candidates' chances of qualifying for Civil Services Main.

Meanwhile, the petitioners had asked the tribunal to direct UPSC to disclose methods of dealing answer key objections, whether the commission accepted disputed questions for correction or they are rejected.

The next hearing is listed for October 8.

UPSC Mains exam day guidelines

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with UPSC Mains admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

How to download UPSC CSE Mains admit card 2026

The candidates can follow these steps to download UPSC CSE Mains hall ticket on the official website - upsconline.nic.in. To download UPSC CSE Mains admit card pdf, candidates need to visit the official website - upsconline.nic.in and click on UPSC CSE Mains hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials - Universal Registration Number (URN) and Password. UPSC CSE Mains hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen for download, save UPSC CSE Mains hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

Also Read:

UPSC CSE Mains admit card 2026 OUT; know how to download at upsconline.nic.in