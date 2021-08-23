APSC Admit Card 2020 released: See how to check here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI APSC Admit Card 2020 has been released official website, i.e., apsc.nic.in.

Assam Public Service Commission, APSC Admit Card 2020 has been released on the official website. The Assistant Engineer Screening Test is being held to hire candidates to the Public Health Engineering Department, Assam. Candidates who registered to appear for the exam can download the APSC Admit Card 2021 for the August 28 exam from the official website apsc.nic.in.

APSC Admit Card 2021 is for the Assistant Engineer Screening Test or AE Screening Test for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Chemical posts. The exam is going to be held through OMR based test. Candidates must remember to carry their APSC Admit Card 2021 to the exam hall. Without this document, candidates will not be allowed to sit for the exam. As many as 6,200 candidates have registered to appear for the exam this year.

APSC Admit Card 2021: How to download

Candidates will have to go to the official website apsc.nic.in. Click on the 'Call Letters/Admit Cards' tab given on the Homepage. A new window would open on your screen. From the notifications given there, click on the link that reads, 'Download admit card for Screening Test (OMR Based) for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical & Chemical).' Electrical Admit Card and Assistant Engineer Chemical Admit Card. Enter your Roll Number and click on Submit. Your APSC Admit Card 2021 for the Screening Test will be displayed on the screen. Download and print a copy for future references.

APSC Admit Card 2021: Selection process

APSC Admit Card 2021 is for the next round of Screening tests. As per the official notice on APSC Recruitment, this drive is being done to fill up 87 posts of Assistant Engineer, out of which 62 are for Civil Engineer, 20 for Mechanical Engineer, 2 for Electrical Engineer, and 3 for Chemical Engineer.

APSC Admit Card 2021 mentions that the OMR-based Screening test is for a duration of 4 hours. Paper 1 (General Studies) is for 2 hours and will be held from 10 am to 12 noon, whereas, Paper 2 (Engineer) is also for 2 hours and will be held from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

