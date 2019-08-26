Image Source : FILE Tech giant Amazon to employ military veterans in India; launches programme

E-commerce major Amazon India on Monday said it has launched a Military Veterans Employment programme in the country that will create employment opportunities for military veterans and their spouses across the company's fulfilment centres, sort centres and delivery centres in India.

"Amazon India is partnering with the office of the Director General of Resettlement (DGR) and the Army Welfare Placement Organisation (AWPO) to create continued work opportunities for military families across the country," a statement said.

Over the years, Amazon India has hired military veterans into various roles across the company – in transportation, customer fulfilment, facilities management and security operations to name a few, Amazon Vice President - Asia Operations Akhil Saxena said.

"With two pilot programmes underway, we are confident of scaling the Military Veterans Employment programme, and extending our engagement to hire remarkable talent from the Army, Air force, Navy and Police families in the future," he added.

Globally, Amazon has over 17,500 military veterans and spouses actively engaged in the programme.

"The MoU between DGR and Amazon India is in final stages of approval and participation of Amazon in all upcoming job fairs across India has been approved by DGR," a spokesperson from DGR said.

(Except the headline, the copy has not been edited by indiatvnews.com)

ALSO READ | Amazon opens world's largest campus in Hyderabad. Check stunning photos

ALSO READ | Amazon India announces launch of Amazon Fresh store with 2-hour delivery