Two CRPF personnel injured in IED blasts during anti-Maoist operations in Jharkhand

New Delhi:

In a major incident, two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel got injured during a large-scale operation against Naxalites on Saturday in the West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand. Two personnel of the 209 CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured after being caught in an IED blast planted by Naxalites in the dense forests of Saranda. One of the personnel is reported to be in critical condition.

The incident took place near Chadri Dera village. A joint team of the district police and the CRPF was conducting a search operation against cadres of the banned organisation Communist Party of India (Maoist) in this insurgency-affected area. During the operation, a security personnel accidentally stepped on a pressure IED that had been planted earlier by Naxalites, triggering a powerful explosion.

"One CRPF jawan was seriously injured and taken to a hospital. A person also sustained minor injuries," the superintendent of police said.

Injured Personnel Airlifted to Ranchi

Immediately after the blast, the injured personnel were evacuated from the forest and given primary treatment. Considering the seriousness of their condition, they were airlifted by helicopter to Ranchi for better medical care. Superintendent of Police of West Singhbhum, Amit Renu, confirmed the incident and stated that the injured personnel are receiving proper medical treatment and efforts are being made to ensure they recover safely.

Following the attack, security forces have cordoned off the entire area and intensified the combing operation. Security agencies believe that Naxalites, frustrated by recent successes of the forces, have planted IEDs at multiple locations to target security personnel. The district administration has appealed to local villagers not to venture into the deeper forest areas unnecessarily and to immediately inform the police if they notice any suspicious objects or movements.

