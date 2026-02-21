Nine CRPF personnel injured after bunker vehicle falls into canal in Srinagar

New Delhi:

A major accident took place in Srinagar on Saturday after a CRPF bunker vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a canal in the Dagpora area of Soura. At least nine Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured in the incident.

The accident occurred near Umar Hair on Dagpora Road in Ahmad Nagar when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to plunge into the canal.

Injured shifted to SKIMS hospital

Initially, seven injured personnel of the 21 Battalion CRPF were rushed to a nearby hospital. Later, two more injured jawans were taken to the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, for treatment. Officials confirmed that all the injured personnel are stable and are receiving medical care. They sustained multiple injuries but are said to be out of danger.

The injured personnel have been identified as Naginder Singh (36), Ajit Kumar Ram (36), Raj Kishore Rai (40), Amit Kumar Yadav (38), Rajdhan Ram (55), Mankar Kumar (40), and Neeraj Kumar (45). Authorities said medical teams are closely monitoring their condition.

Search operation in Rajouri after infiltration bid

Meanwhile, a day after an infiltration attempt was foiled in Rajouri district, security forces recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition during a search operation on Friday. According to officials, the recovery was made in the Nathua Tibba area of the Sunderbani sector along the Line of Control. During the intensive search, troops noticed blood stains in the area, indicating that the infiltrating terrorists may have been seriously injured.

Security forces recovered one AK-47 rifle, two magazines, three rucksacks, blankets, ration, and clothing from the site. The search operation in the area is ongoing. Authorities continue to remain on high alert across sensitive areas of Jammu and Kashmir.