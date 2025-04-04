Supreme Court allows Jharkhand government to cut power supply during Ram Navami procession Ram Navami in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh is globally popular and is celebrated with great zeal. As a part of the celebration, a Ram Navami procession is taken out, where people carry flags with long pole.

Ahead of Ram Navami 2025, the Supreme Court has given big relief to the Jharkhand government. The top court on Friday allowed the state government to cut power supply on routes of the Ram Navami procession. The government had requested so to avoid electrocution during the procession. Notably, 28 persons were tragically electrocuted in April 2000 during the Ram Navami procession. However, SC has put some conditions for the planned power cut.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Jharkhand, said in such processions, usually carried long flags which could result in electrocution.

SC set aside state Court's order

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led government filed a plea against the Jharkhand HC's order barring Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (JBVNL) and other state authorities from cutting the power supply on religious occasions. A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan heard the plea urgently and modified the high court's direction after Sibal argued the practice of cutting power supply during such processions to avoid electrocution incidents has continued for over two decades.

Sibbal also highlighted that there was a stampede during a religious procession on the occasion of Ram Navami. The state government sought “interim ex-parte stay” of the interim order of the high court.

SC agreed but with conditions

SC bench asked the state government to keep the power cuts to a minimum duration and confined to procession routes only. It also directed the state government to ensure supply to hospitals during the planned power cuts. Furthermore, it also asked the JBVNL chief to file an undertaking in the Jharkhand High Court by noon on April 5 on a minimum period for power cuts and maintaining an emergency power supply to hospitals.

Jharkhand HC's order

The high court passed the order after taking suo motu cognisance of complaints about power outages in Ranchi during the Sarhul festivities on April 1. The high court restrained the state from carrying out any power shutdowns during festive processions and directed the government to immediately set a maximum permissible height for poles, flags, and other movable structures typically carried by participants during such events.

The state government, in its plea, expressed concerns over the feasibility of implementing such directives on short notice, particularly with Ram Navami, set to be observed on April 6.

"Religious processions in Jharkhand are known to carry tall flags, idols, and other structures, often exceeding the minimum clearance required under 33 KV and 11 KV power lines," the petition said. The plea added "Cutting power along these routes is done only after coordination between the district administration and JBVNL, with advance public notification.

(PTI inputs)