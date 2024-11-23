Ranchi Assembly Election Result LIVE: Will BJP's Chandreshwar Prasad Singh continue his winning streak?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ranchi Election Results 2024 LIVE

Ranchi Assembly Election Result 2024: The counting of votes for the Jharkhand Assembly elections is set to begin at 8 am on Saturday. Ranchi is one of the constituencies which went to poll in the first phase of the election on November 13. The constituency witnessed a high-stake battle between BJP candidate Chandreshwar Prasad Singh and JMM candidate Mahua Maji. In 2014, Singh won with a margin of 58,863 votes, but in 2019, the gap was reduced to just 5,904 votes. As per the Election Commission, Ranchi seat recorded a voter turnout of 52.46 per cent.

As many as 10 candidates from various parties contested elections from this seat. Among prominent parties, the Bahujan Samaj Party had fielded Abhay Pratap Singh, while, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) fielded Mahtab Alam as its candidate. Ranchi is one of the Assembly constituencies in Jharkhand and is a general (GEN) seat. The main parties in the constituency are the BJP and the JMM.

Ranchi Constituency Demographic Profile

According to Election Commission data, there were 170,321 voters in the Ranchi constituency during the 2019 Assembly Elections, with 91,650 male and 78,284 female voters. Ten voters were recorded in the third-gender category. Additionally, 329 valid postal votes were cast in the constituency.

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Ranchi constituency was 148,784, with 84,386 male voters and 64,120 female voters. There were 227 valid postal votes in the constituency.

Past winners in Ranchi

BJP leader Chandreshwar Prasad Singh has maintained a stronghold in the Ranchi Assembly constituency, winning consecutively since 2000. Before him, the seat was represented by veteran leader Yashwant Singh in 1995.

What happened in the 2014 and 2019 Assembly Elections?

In both the 2014 and 2019 Assembly Elections, Chandreshwar Prasad Singh of the BJP emerged victorious, defeating JMM's Mahua Maji. In 2019, Singh won with a margin of 5,904 votes. In 2014, the margin was significantly higher at 58,863 votes.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections

The elections took place in two phases, on November 13 and November 20. According to the Election Commission of India's data, about 2.60 crore electors, including 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 1.13 lakh persons with disabilities, third-gender individuals, and senior citizens over 85, were eligible to exercise their franchise. The BJP, which lost power to the JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand in 2019, is looking to reclaim its position in the tribal-dominated state.

In 2019, the ruling JMM-led alliance bagged 47 seats, wresting power from the saffron party in the state. The JMM had secured 30 seats, while the Congress bagged 16, and the RJD one seat. The BJP had managed to win 25 seats, JVM-P three, AJSU Party two, and the CPI-ML and NCP one each, besides two Independents emerging victorious.