Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of undermining Constitution at Jharkhand rally

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to destroy the Constitution, which he described as the “soul of the nation”. Speaking at a rally in Bermo, Jharkhand, Gandhi refuted allegations that he had presented a “false” copy of the Constitution, saying its contents were important.

"The Constitution is the soul of the country. Prime Minister Modi says it is blank inside. Look at this, it has contents. He says Rahul shows a red book; its content is important and not the colour," he said, displaying a copy of the constitution.

Accusations of favoring billionaires

Gandhi alleged that Modi had prioritised billionaires over the poor by waiving Rs 16 lakh crore of industrial loans and announcing privatisation of basic infrastructure. “He waived off debts of industrialists but ignored the plight of farmers, Dalits, and the poor,” he said.

Gandhi also said that policies like GST and demonetisation were responsible for high unemployment.

Promises of caste census and increased reservation

Revealing the Congress policy, Gandhi promised to implement a caste census and remove the 50% cap on reservations if voted to power. He also promised reservation for Scheduled Tribes (ST) from 26% to 28%, Scheduled Castes (SC) from 10% to 12% and Other Backward Classes (OBC) from 14% to 27% in Jharkhand.

Focus on the poor and marginalised

Reiterating the welfare commitment of the Congress, Gandhi emphasised the party’s focus on the upliftment of the poor, marginalised communities, and the youth. He urged voters to reject the policies of the BJP and support the government, which gives priority to equality and social justice.

The rally comes as Jharkhand gears up for the upcoming elections, with the Congress aiming to consolidate its support in key voter groups.

