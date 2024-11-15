Rahul Gandhi's helicopter stranded in Jharkhand over alleged ATC clearance delay | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Rahul Gandhi

A political controversy broke out in Jharkhand today after Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s helicopter was reportedly delayed for over an hour due to a clearance issue from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). The incident occurred while Gandhi was in Godda for election campaigning, and the delay disrupted his travel schedule, sparking accusations of political interference.

Rahul Gandhi had just finished addressing a public rally in Godda when he was scheduled to fly to another location in the state for further campaigning. However, as the helicopter entered the airspace near Godda, the ATS reportedly delayed clearance, citing security concerns. According to sources, the helicopter remained grounded for more than 75 minutes due to these clearance issues, which caused significant disruption to Gandhi’s schedule.

Congress sources quickly accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of politically motivating the delay, claiming it was an attempt to undermine their campaign efforts. "This was a clear effort to delay Rahul Gandhi’s campaign activities. The authorities are using their power to create hurdles for us," said a Congress spokesperson. However, BJP leaders have dismissed these allegations, calling them baseless and part of the opposition’s usual rhetoric.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and local authorities have not provided a detailed explanation for the delay. However, sources indicated that additional security checks and airspace management concerns may have contributed to the holdup. Despite the delay, no official confirmation has been provided about whether the delay was politically motivated or purely procedural.