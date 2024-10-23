Manoharpur Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Manoharpur Assembly Election 2024: Details

Manoharpur Assembly Election 2024: The Manoharpur Assembly constituency is one of the 81 constituencies in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 55 of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. The constituency is not a general seat and reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs). Manoharpur is an assembly constituency located in the West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand. It is part of the Singhbhum Lok Sabha constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), All Jharkhand Student Union Party (AJSU), and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha are the main parties in the constituency. Joba Majhi from the JMM since past two assembly elections is representing the Manoharpur seat.

Manoharpur Assembly constituency in Jharkhand holds significant political importance. The constituency is predominantly reserved for ST but also has decent number of Muslim population.

Manoharpur Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,20,962 voters in the Manoharpur constituency during the 2019 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 60,475 were male and 60,264 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender. 223 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Manoharpur in 2019 was 187 (183 men and 04 women).

Manoharpur Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Manoharpur constituency in Jharkhand will go to the polls on November 13, along with 42 other constituencies of the state including Hazaribagh, Simaria and Barhi.

Manoharpur Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Manoharpur will be declared on November 23, along with the other 80 constituencies in Jharkhand.

Manoharpur Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

So far Hemant Soren led JMM had only announced its candidate name Jagat Manjhi to contest from the seat. Significantly, in 2014 and 2019 Assembly elections, Joba Majhi from the party contested successfully from the seat.

Manoharpur Assembly Past Winners

In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, JMM candidate Joba Majhi won the seat with a margin of 16,019 votes (13.65 %). She was polled 50,945 votes with a vote share of 42.12%. She defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Gurucharan Nayak, who got 34,926 votes (28.87%). AJSU candidate Birsa Munda stood third with 13,468 votes (11.13%), and JVM candidate Sushila Toppo was in the fifth position with just 3,557 votes (2.94%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,16,939.

In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, JMM candidate Joba Majhi won the seat. She was polled 57,558 votes. BJP candidate Gurucharan Nayak got 40,989 votes and was the runner-up. Majhi defeated Nayak by a margin of 16,569 votes.

Manoharpur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2000: Joba Majhi (United Goans Democratic Party)

2005: Joba Majhi (United Goans Democratic Party)

2009: Gurucharan Nayak (Bhartiya Janata Party)

2014: Joba Majhi (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha)

2019: Joba Majhi (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha)

Manoharpur Voter Turnout

In 2019, the total number of valid votes polled in the Manoharpur Assembly constituency was 117354 or 61.24 per cent.