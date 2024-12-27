Manmohan Singh death: Jharkhand government declares 7-day state mourning

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IMAGE Jharkhand government announces 7 day state mourning

To respect the demise of former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh, the Jharkhand government declared a seven days state mourning on Friday. As per a communique issued by the government, all scheduled programs are canceled. The state mourning will be observed from December 26 to January 1. Manmohan Singh, architect of India's economic liberalisation, passed away at the age of 92 on Saturday.

Jharkhand government issues official statement

As per the official statement, all government programs including the Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana (JMMSY) are canceled. "In honour of the late former Prime Minister, the Government of India has decided to observe seven days of state mourning from December 26 to January 1, 2025. The Jharkhand government has also decided to observe seven days of state mourning," the release said.

"The national flag will be flown at half-mast at all buildings in Jharkhand where it is flown regularly and no state function of any kind will be organised during the period," it added.

Jharkhand CM condoled Manmohan Singh's demise

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday expressed his condolences on the demise of former prime minister Manmohan Singh and said the country lost one of its great sons.

"Today the country lost one of its great sons. The news of the demise of former prime minister and world-renowned economist Manmohan Singh is extremely sad. A pioneer of developmental politics and governance, he had selflessly devoted his entire life to the service of the country and countrymen. Today he is not among us, but his ideals and thoughts will always inspire us," Soren said in a post on X.

Center announces National mourning

Along with the states, the Union government has also announced a period of national mourning for seven days to honour former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister for two successive terms between 2004 and 2014 and had also served as the finance minister under PV Narasimha Rao between 1991 and 1996. He is credited with ushering in liberalisation in India in 1991 through one of the country's most consequential Union Budgets.