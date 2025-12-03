KC Venugopal affirms Jharkhand INDI alliance 'rock-solid' amid BJP switch rumours Speculation surged following Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his legislator-wife Kalpana Soren's prolonged Delhi stay starting November 28, amid unconfirmed reports of meetings with senior BJP leaders.

Ranchi:

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal firmly dismissed speculation of discord within Jharkhand's INDIA bloc on Wednesday (December 3), declaring after speaking with Chief Minister Hemant Soren that the coalition remains "rock-solid, cohesive," and dedicated to people-centric welfare policies reflecting state aspirations. He accused right-wing troll networks of desperate rumor-mongering, insisting such tactics cannot erode public trust or alliance unity.​

Venugopal's strong X post rejects rift narratives

In a detailed X post, Venugopal emphasized, "Let there be no doubts - our INDI alliance in Jharkhand is rock-solid, cohesive, and fully committed to advancing people-centric welfare policies." He labeled malicious narratives as signs of political insecurity, adding, "Our unity is intact, our purpose is clear, and our alliance remains stronger than ever."​

Soren's Delhi trips fuel speculation of BJP realignment

Rumours intensified after Hemant Soren and wife Kalpana Soren's extended Delhi stay since November 28, with reports of BJP leader meetings and potential "Congress-minus" setup where BJP offers outside support to JMM (34 MLAs), needing 11 Congress defectors to skirt anti-defection laws in the 81-seat assembly. JMM cited family medical issues and ED case consultations for the trip, returning ahead of the December 5 winter session.​

Electoral context and Bihar poll fallout

The JMM-led INDIA bloc won 56 seats last year (JMM 34, Congress 16, RJD 4, CPI-ML 2), trouncing BJP-led NDA's 24 (BJP 21, others 3). Tensions rose when JMM skipped Bihar polls, alleging ally "conspiracy" in seat-sharing, prompting an INDIA role review now amplified by assembly math where JMM lacks majority alone.​

Alliance leaders echo unity, slam BJP tactics

Jharkhand Congress Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore, Minister Dipika Padney Singh, ex-president Rajesh Thakur, and PCC chief Keshav Mahto Kamlesh rejected realignment talk as BJP propaganda, noting Soren's jail resilience and strong mandate. JMM spokesperson Kunal Sarangi affirmed, "Jharkhand did not bow, and it will not." BJP denies overtures, branding Soren regime corrupt.​