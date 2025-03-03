Jharkhand presents Rs 1.45 lakh cr budget for FY 2025-26, key focus on healthcare, agriculture, education The Jharkhand government presents its first budget for FY 2025-26, focusing on healthcare, agriculture, education, infrastructure, and innovation with a total allocation of Rs 1.45 lakh crore.

The Jharkhand government, led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, presented its first budget for the financial year 2025-26 on Monday, totalling Rs 1.45 lakh crore. This is an increase from the previous year's budget of Rs 1.28 lakh crore for 2024-25.

Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore, presenting the budget in the state assembly, highlighted that it would cater to the aspirations of various sections of society, including farmers, women, tribals, and the underprivileged. He expressed confidence that the proposed budget would bring about significant growth and development across the state.

Key announcements in budget:

Establishment of Medical Colleges: The budget includes provisions for the establishment of medical colleges in Ranchi, Khunti, Giridih, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Deoghar, and Jamtara, aimed at improving healthcare facilities and training more healthcare professionals in the state. Agricultural Support: Rs 140 crore allocated for agricultural tools and equipment.

Rs 203 crore for ponds and deep boring projects.

Rs 304 crore for the development of horticulture.

Rs 350 crore for crop insurance.

Rs 259 crore for agricultural produce storage. Women and Farmer Welfare: Rs 13,363.35 crore for the Maiya Samman Yojana.

Rs 255 crore for the Chief Minister’s Livestock Development Scheme.

A total of Rs 4,587 crore allocated for agriculture. Higher Education and Research: New universities will be set up in Jamshedpur, Gumla, and Sahibganj.

Proposals for the establishment of Business & Mass Communication Schools in Jamshedpur, Palamu, Ranchi, Dhanbad, and Deoghar. Infrastructure Development: Rs 9841 crore allocated for rural development.

Rs 2,257 crore for water resources.

Rs 1,200 crore for road construction, including 1,200 km of roads and 10 high-level bridges. Innovation and Technology: Establishment of J-Hub and State Technology Park to promote innovation in the state.

Additionally, the budget includes provisions for the development of Tapovan Mandir in Ranchi and the creation of an advisory committee for scheduled castes in line with the TAC model.

Finance Minister Kishore expressed his gratitude to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Chief Minister Hemant Soren for their continued support in making this budget a reality. The budget has been named Abua Budget, reflecting its focus on inclusive development and welfare for the people of Jharkhand.