Jharkhand: Two Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Bokaro

Bokaro encounter: At least two Naxals, one being an area commander, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bokaro district of Jharkhand on Wednesday, said the police. The team also recovered several weapons like one AK 47 and INSAS rifles during the operation.

Preliminary investigations have identified the deceased Naxalites as Shanti, an area commander from Chatro village under the Khukhra police station, and Manoj from Dhavatar village under the Pirtand police station, both in Giridih district, Jharkhand. Officials stated that further verification of their identities is ongoing.

20 Naxalites killed at Chhattisgarh-Odisha border

Another Naxal encounter comes a day after 20 Naxalites including a Naxal, who had a bounty of Rs 1 crore, were killed in a joint operation conducted by Chhattisgarh Police at Chhattisgarh-Odisha border.

Senior leader Jayam Reddy, also known as Chalpati, was among those killed in the operation carried out by the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), CoBRA, and the Special Operation Group (SOG). The operation resulted in the recovery of AK 47, SLR, INSAS, and other automatic weapons.

Security forces have intensified their efforts against Naxalites, following Union Home Minister Amit Shah's commitment to eliminating Naxalism by March 2026.

Earlier, on January 12, five Naxalites, including two women, were killed in a gun battle with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district National Park area. Several weapons, including an SLR rifle, a 12-bore rifle, a BGL launcher, explosives, and Maoist literature, were recovered during the operation.

(With ANI inputs)

