14 Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district

Gariaband encounter: At least 14 Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, police said on Tuesday. A Naxal carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore was also killed in the encounter. The encounter is ongoing.

An official said that a fresh exchange of fire occurred late on Monday night and into Tuesday morning in a forest area under the Mainpur police station, located along the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border. During the encounter, 12 more Naxalites were killed.

He said a joint team of security personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), CoBRA from Chhattisgarh and Special Operation Group (SOG) from Odisha were involved in the operation.

Two women Naxalites killed

Earlier on Monday, two women Naxalites were killed and one personnel of the CRPF's elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action was injured during an encounter between security forces and ultras in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, a police official said. The CoBRA commando's injury is superficial, he added.

The encounter occurred in a forest under Mainpexchange of Firur police station limits along the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border during an anti-Naxal operation by security personnel, Gariaband Superintendent of Police Nikhil Rakhecha said.

