Jharkhand Nagar Panchayat Election Results: BJP-backed candidates are winning in most Nagar Panchayats

Ranchi:

The Jharkhand Nagar Panchayat elections counting of votes are underway. The election results for 19 Nagar Panchayats - Banshidhar Nagar (Garhwa), Manjhiaon (Garhwa), Hussainabad (Palamu), Hariharganj (Palamu), Chhatarpur (Palamu), Latehar, Koderma, Domchanch (Koderma), Barki Saraiya (Giridih), Dhanwar (Giridih), Mahagama, Rajmahal (Sahibganj), Barharwa (Sahibganj), Basukinath (Dumka), Jamtara, Bundu (Ranchi), Khunti, Saraikela, Chakulia (East Singhbhum) will be announced soon. Jharkhand Nagar Panchayat Election Results: Here's the winning candidates list of Mahagama Nagar Panchayat

Meet the winners of Mahagama Nagar Panchayat

Ward No. 1: Rocky Jaiswal

Ward No. 2: Lalita Devi

Ward No. 3: Nilesh Kumar

Ward No. 4: Hemant Sah

Ward No. 5: Dilip Ravidas

Ward No. 6: Sikandar Paswan

Ward No. 7: Bhim Brahma

Ward No. 8: Munni Devi

Ward No. 10: Sweety Kumari

Ward No. 14: Asha Devi

Ward No. 17: Premlal Murmu.

Meet the winners of Dumka Nagar Panchayat

Ward No. 1: Keshav Kumar Gupta

Ward No. 2: Rohit Raut

Ward No. 3: Nikesh Kumar Mandal

Ward No. 4: Manoj Rao

Ward No. 5: Baby Devi

Ward No. 6: Paanchu Das

Ward No. 7: Pinki Devi

Ward No. 8: Shweta Mishra

Ward No. 9: Bahamuni Tudu

Ward No. 10: Manisha Panda

Ward No. 11: Anil Mandal

Ward No. 12: Sushil Kumar Baski.

Meet the winners from Barharwa

Ward 1 - Nirmala Kumari

Ward 2 - Jitendra Kumar

Ward 3- Amit Kumar Bharti

Ward 4 - Rajkumar Bhagat

Ward 5 - Dolly Kumari

Ward 6 - Sriti Das

Ward 7 - Rasheed Shaikh

Ward 8 - Keya Singh.

Khunti Nagar Panchayat Election winners

The results of the Khunti Nagar Panchayat elections for wards 1 to 5 have been declared. Dinesh Kumar Mahto won from Ward No. 1, Sumitra Kumari from Ward No. 2, Dinesh Kumar Mahto from Ward No. 3, Hemanti Kumari from Ward No. 4, and Anita Tuti from Ward No. 5.

Meanwhile, the counting process for the post of Nagar Panchayat president is still underway. According to the information received, Rani Tuti, the candidate supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party, is leading over her nearest rivals in the race for the president’s post.

Updates from Seraikela Nagar Panchayat