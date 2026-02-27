Advertisement
  Jharkhand Nagar Panchayat Election Results: BJP-backed candidates are winning in most Nagar Panchayats

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Jharkhand Nagar Panchayat Election Results: Check winning candidates list of 19 Nagar Panchayats. The counting of votes is underway.

Jharkhand Nagar Panchayat Election Results: Who is winning, losing?
Ranchi:

The Jharkhand Nagar Panchayat elections counting of votes are underway. The election results for 19 Nagar Panchayats - Banshidhar Nagar (Garhwa), Manjhiaon (Garhwa), Hussainabad (Palamu), Hariharganj (Palamu), Chhatarpur (Palamu), Latehar, Koderma, Domchanch (Koderma), Barki Saraiya (Giridih), Dhanwar (Giridih), Mahagama, Rajmahal (Sahibganj), Barharwa (Sahibganj), Basukinath (Dumka), Jamtara, Bundu (Ranchi), Khunti, Saraikela, Chakulia (East Singhbhum) will be announced soon. Jharkhand Nagar Panchayat Election Results: Here's the winning candidates list of Mahagama Nagar Panchayat  

Meet the winners of Mahagama Nagar Panchayat

Ward No. 1: Rocky Jaiswal

Ward No. 2: Lalita Devi

Ward No. 3: Nilesh Kumar

Ward No. 4: Hemant Sah

Ward No. 5: Dilip Ravidas

Ward No. 6: Sikandar Paswan

Ward No. 7: Bhim Brahma

Ward No. 8: Munni Devi

Ward No. 10: Sweety Kumari

Ward No. 14: Asha Devi

Ward No. 17: Premlal Murmu. 

Meet the winners of Dumka Nagar Panchayat

Ward No. 1: Keshav Kumar Gupta

Ward No. 2: Rohit Raut

Ward No. 3: Nikesh Kumar Mandal

Ward No. 4: Manoj Rao

Ward No. 5: Baby Devi

Ward No. 6: Paanchu Das

Ward No. 7: Pinki Devi

Ward No. 8: Shweta Mishra

Ward No. 9: Bahamuni Tudu

Ward No. 10: Manisha Panda

Ward No. 11: Anil Mandal

Ward No. 12: Sushil Kumar Baski. 

Meet the winners from Barharwa

Ward 1 - Nirmala Kumari 

Ward 2 - Jitendra Kumar 

Ward 3- Amit Kumar Bharti 

Ward 4 - Rajkumar Bhagat 

Ward 5 - Dolly Kumari 

Ward 6 - Sriti Das 

Ward 7 - Rasheed Shaikh 

Ward 8 - Keya Singh. 

Khunti Nagar Panchayat Election winners

The results of the Khunti Nagar Panchayat elections for wards 1 to 5 have been declared. Dinesh Kumar Mahto won from Ward No. 1, Sumitra Kumari from Ward No. 2, Dinesh Kumar Mahto from Ward No. 3, Hemanti Kumari from Ward No. 4, and Anita Tuti from Ward No. 5.

Meanwhile, the counting process for the post of Nagar Panchayat president is still underway. According to the information received, Rani Tuti, the candidate supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party, is leading over her nearest rivals in the race for the president’s post. 

Updates from Seraikela Nagar Panchayat

In Seraikela, Manoj Kumar Choudhary is leading in the Nagar Panchayat election. In the first round of vote counting, Manoj Kumar Choudhary secured 818 votes, Sumit Kumar Choudhary received 668 votes, Sanad Kumar Acharya got 666 votes, Pratap Aditya Singhdev polled 553 votes, Jalesh Kavi received 453 votes, Sanatan Munda got 309 votes, and Pradeep Acharya secured 38 votes. The second round of vote counting is still pending. 

The Nagar Panchayat went to polls on February 23. As per the State Election Commission, sixty two per cent voters exercised their franchise in the civic polls. Seraikela Nagar Panchayat recorded the highest turnout of 74.86 per cent, while Ranchi Municipal Corporation registered the lowest at 43.35 per cent, followed by Dhanbad Municipal Corporation at 46.98 per cent.

Nearly, 562 candidates, including 235 women, were in the fray for the posts of mayor and chairperson, while 5,562 candidates, including 2,727 women, are contesting the posts of ward councillors. Unlike general elections, voting in the current civic polls was conducted using ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The 2026 municipal elections were held on a non-party basis, meaning candidates contested without official political party symbols. Another key feature of this election cycle was the absence of the "None of the Above" (NOTA) option on ballot papers.  

