Jharkhand: Member of banned Maoist outfit arrested in Palamu district.

Jharkhand: A member of a banned Maoist outfit, who was involved in an encounter in which two policemen were killed last year, was arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu district, an officer said on Thursday (February 27).

A special police team picked up Upendra Bhuiyan when he was going to Nagad village to meet his family on Wednesday (February 26), Superintendent of Police Reeshma Ramesan said in a press conference.

The 26-year-old Tritya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) member was allegedly involved in an encounter on May 26 last year, that left two policemen dead, Ramesan said. She said the police were searching for the Maoist activist for the last five years.

Authorities on Thursday convened a peace meeting after the incident of violence on February 26 morning that erupted after two groups clashed in Dumraon village in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district. Vehicles and bikes were damaged and an incident of stone pelting was also reported in the violence, according to police, who added that they are scrutinising CCTV footage in their investigation.

Following the incident, authorities deployed security forces in the area to maintain law and order. Deputy Commissioner Hazaribagh Nancy Sahay told ANI, "In Ichak, there is a panchayat called Dumraon. There was a scuffle between two communities regarding the installation of loudspeakers and flags with respect to Maha Shivratri yesterday. There was an hour of scuffle and stone-pelting incident, but there was no major injury; nobody was hurt. Some vehicles and bikes were burnt. We are assessing that damage...we have CCTV footage of some areas over there. The police are investigating that...".

On the deployment of the forces following the incident, DC Sahay said, "Security forces have been deployed since yesterday. Today, at 2 pm, there is a peace committee meeting. After that, we will assess the situation and decide how long we will depute the force and magistrates...""As of now, we have not enforced any prohibitory order...", DC Sahay added. Union Minister and BJP MP from Ranchi, Sanjay Seth, had condemned the incident of violence calling it "painful" and urged the government to take strict action against those responsible."

This is condemnable and painful. Government should be strict with such people," said Seth on Wednesday. "Violence breaks out during idol immersion after Saraswati Puja. Violence breaks out during Ramnavami, during Holi, during Shiv Baarat. Today (Wednesday) is Mahashivratri. Who are the people who want to affect peace?...Nowhere in the country does violence happen. It happens in Jharkhand. Why? Because Bangladeshi infiltrators are affecting the demography and law & order," said Seth on Wednesday.