Three killed, seven injured after car rams into stationary truck in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh

In an unfortunate incident, three persons were killed while seven others were injured in a road accident in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district on Monday, the police said. Providing additional details, the police officials said that the accident took place at the Chathi Valley on National Highway-33 under the Charhi police station area around 6:30 am.

The car was carrying devotees from Mahakumbh in Prayagraj of Uttar Pradesh. During the wee hours, it rammed into a stationary truck, they added. Gautam Kumar, Charhi police station in-charge said that three persons died on the spot while seven others were injured and admitted to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital in Hazaribagh.

According to one of the injured passengers, the driver lost control and hit a stationary truck when a motorcycle came in front of their vehicle.

Earlier on February 5, the Ranchi Police said that two students of the Central University of Jharkhand (CUJ) lost their lives in a road accident on the outskirts of the city. The incident took place near Maltoti Bridge under the Mandar police station limits. The deceased students were identified as Aishwariya and Devdas Mandal.

As per Mandar police station in-charge Rahul Kumar, the students were riding a motorcycle when a truck, coming from behind, hit them. Both the students died on the spot. The driver and the helper of the truck fled after the incident.

(With inputs from PTI)