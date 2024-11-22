Jharkhand Election Results 2024: JMM claims victory, releases list of probable seats | Check list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Election Results 2024: A day ahead of the results of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, both the BJP-led NDA and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led grand alliance expressed confidence in securing victory. The JMM has also released a list of assembly seats in the state where it hopes that the grand alliance candidates will win.

How many seats JMM claims to win?

JMM General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya, while releasing a list, claimed that the grand alliance would secure 59 out of 81 seats in the Jharkhand Assembly elections. He asserted that the BJP-led NDA would fail to open its account in 11 of the state’s 24 districts. In the remaining 13 districts, he predicted that the NDA would face tough battles.

NDA govt will be formed: Shivraj

On the other hand, Union Minister and BJP in-charge of Jharkhand elections Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Thursday claimed that the BJP-led NDA alliance will form the next government in Jharkhand. Shivraj claimed that people in Jharkhand want change. Shivraj accused the Hemant Soren government of ruining the state with corruption, deteriorating law and order and increasing infiltration.

Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi, who contested from Dhanwar assembly seat of the state, said that BJP and NDA are ahead in the Jharkhand assembly elections. Marandi further claimed that BJP and NDA will form the government by winning 51 plus seats. He said that the opposition parties have come to know that they are going to lose badly.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

The elections took place in two phases, on November 13 and November 20. According to the Election Commission of India's data, about 2.60 crore electors, including 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 1.13 lakh persons with disabilities, third-gender individuals, and senior citizens over 85, were eligible to exercise their franchise. The BJP, which lost power to the JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand in 2019, is looking to reclaim its position in the tribal-dominated state.

In 2019, the ruling JMM-led alliance bagged 47 seats, wresting power from the saffron party in the state. The JMM had secured 30 seats, while the Congress bagged 16, and the RJD one seat. The BJP had managed to win 25 seats, JVM-P three, AJSU Party two, and the CPI-ML and NCP one each, besides two Independents emerging victorious.

