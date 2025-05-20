Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s ex-secretary IAS Vinay Chaubey arrested in liquor scam case

The Jharkhand Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested senior IAS officer Vinay Kumar Chaubey, who previously served as the secretary to former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and held the post of Panchayati Raj Secretary, in connection with a liquor scam.

According to official sources, Chaubey's arrest is linked to the Chhattisgarh liquor scam case that has been under investigation by the Chhattisgarh ACB and the state’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW). In this case, the agencies had earlier sought prosecution sanction from the Jharkhand state government against Chaubey and another officer, Gajendra Singh from the Excise Department.

The Chhattisgarh ACB had formally written to the Personnel Department of the Jharkhand government requesting permission to initiate legal proceedings against both officials. The request followed the ACB’s findings that linked Chaubey to alleged irregularities and corruption related to the liquor distribution and procurement system.

Further investigation is underway in the matter.