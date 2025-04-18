Jharkhand: Champai Soren demands withdrawal of reservation for tribals who convert to other religions During his speech, Soren strongly opposed the continuation of reservation benefits for tribals who have embraced other religions, arguing that such practices are endangering the cultural and religious identity of the indigenous communities.

In a controversial statement, former Jharkhand Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Champai Soren has called for the withdrawal of reservation benefits for tribal individuals who have either converted to another religion or married outside their community. His remarks came while addressing the Sarhul/Baha Milan Samaroh at Jahergarh in Balidih, Bokaro district.

During his speech, Soren strongly opposed the continuation of reservation benefits for tribals who have embraced other religions, arguing that such practices are endangering the cultural and religious identity of the indigenous communities. He also stated that tribal women who marry outside the community should no longer be entitled to reservation facilities.

“Tribal identity is under threat,” says Soren

Warning of a possible cultural extinction, Champai Soren urged the tribal population to "wake up" and safeguard their traditions and religious practices. “If we do not wake up now, there will be no one left to offer prayers at our Jahersthan, Sarna Sthals, and Deshawali – the sacred sites of our indigenous faith,” he said.

Soren emphasised that the continued inclusion of tribals who have converted or intermarried into the reservation system will gradually erase the core identity of the tribal population.

Concerns over Santhal Pargana and illegal encroachments

The former CM also raised concerns about the deteriorating situation in Santhal Pargana, claiming that tribals are under threat from two sides: converted individuals occupying reserved seats and illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators allegedly grabbing tribal land.

According to Soren, these infiltrators are not only marrying tribal women but also manipulating local governance structures. “They marry our women, contest local body elections through them, and exploit the reservation meant for our people. This must be stopped,” he asserted.

Soren's remarks are expected to stir debate across political and social spheres in Jharkhand, especially on the complex intersection of tribal rights, religious freedom, and identity politics.