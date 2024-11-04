Jharkhand Assembly elections: PM Modi to address rallies in Garhwa, Chaibasa

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address two rallies in election-bound Jharkhand on Monday. Jharkhand will vote in two phases on November 13 and November 20. The counting of votes will be held on November 23. The prime minister will address the election rallies in Chaibasa and Garhwa today.

"Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to arrive at Gaya airport in Bihar around 11 am and fly to Garhwa via helicopter to address a rally there," a senior BJP leader said.

PM Modi will first address a BJP rally in Garhwa and then he will go to Ranchi, he added. The prime minister will travel to Chaibasa where he is scheduled to address another rally around 2.30 pm, the party leader said.

Speaking on the preparation for PM Modi's rallies, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is also the election-in-charge of Jharkhand, said that all arrangements have been made for the PM's visit.

BJP will implement Uniform Civil Code in Jharkhand: Shah

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed three political rallies in the state on Sunday and released the BJP's election manifesto.

Shah announced that the BJP will implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Jharkhand if voted to power in the state, but would keep tribals out of its ambit.

Shah, while releasing the saffron party's manifesto, 'Sankalp Patra', for the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand, announced that a Displacement Commission would be formed to ensure the rehabilitation of people displaced by industries and mines in the state.

"Our government will introduce UCC in Jharkhand but tribals will be kept out of its ambit. Hemant Soren and the JMM government are spreading false propaganda that UCC will impact tribal rights, culture and relevant legislation, which is totally baseless as they will be kept out of its ambit," Shah said in Ranchi.

He said that though UCC would be implemented, it will ensure that tribal rights are not impacted.

