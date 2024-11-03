Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren targets Amit Shah, rejects UCC implementation in state

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @HEMANTSORENJMM Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly Elections, Chief Minister and JMM candidate from the Barhait seat, Hemant Soren, on Sunday (November 3) launched a series of scathing attacks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has launched the BJP manifesto and held a series of public rallies in the state.

Speaking at a public rally in Garhwa, Soren primarily criticized Shah over the proposed implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state. "Neither the UCC nor the NRC will be implemented here. Jharkhand will rely solely on the Chotanagpur Tenancy and Santhal Pargana Tenancy Acts," Soren stated, adding that the BJP should stop spreading lies about the JMM not caring for tribals, natives, Dalits, or backward communities. Notably, Soren was referring to Shah's earlier remark in which the latter claimed that the BJP would introduce the UCC in Jharkhand but would keep tribals out of its ambit, ensuring their rights would not be affected under it.

Further, during the rally, Soren also targeted Shah over his remarks that the JMM-led coalition was fueling Naxalism in the state. In response, the Jharkhand CM pointed out that the upcoming polls, set to be held in two phases, contradict Shah's claim. He stated that holding elections in two phases demonstrates that Naxalism has been curbed, unlike in the past when elections were conducted in five phases.

Moreover, during his public rally, Soren compared the BJP to a "drying tree" and said the JMM would uproot it. Responding to a question on the Centre's stance on Bangladeshi infiltration, Soren questioned how the central government allowed former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to visit India if they are concerned about security. "What internal agreements permit this? The responsibility for border security lies with the Government of India," he asserted.

Soren also defended his government's welfare initiatives, particularly highlighting the Mainya Samman Yojana, which is designed to support all communities regardless of religion.

"In the coming five years, we will work to send Rs 1 lakh to every woman," he promised.

(With inputs from PTI)