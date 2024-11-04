Monday, November 04, 2024
     
  5. NDA will form govt in Jharkhand with more seats than any time in history: PM Modi

NDA will form govt in Jharkhand with more seats than any time in history: PM Modi

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Assembly polls will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20 and counting will take place on November 23. The BJP is contesting 68 of the 81 assembly seats in the state, leaving the rest for its allies

Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar Ranchi Updated on: November 04, 2024 16:40 IST
PM Narendra Modi
Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (November 4) exuded confidence over the BJP-led NDA's victory in the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly Elections. Addressing a public rally in Jharkhand's Chaibasa, PM Modi said that though this has been his only second rally in the state on the margins of the elections, he is already confident about the party's victory in the state. 

"Today I have come for the first time for the election campaign here, and this is my second rally. However, after seeing both rallies, I can say with confidence that the BJP-led NDA will form the government here with more seats than any time in history," PM Modi said. 

Speaking during the rally, the Prime Minister also highlighted how the BJP has been working for the aspirations of the tribal brothers and sisters. Recalling a significant incident from the past, PM Modi stated that when for the first time the BJP had formed the government in the centre, only then did the tribal society get separate states.

"For the BJP, the aspirations of tribal brothers and sisters and their self-respect have always been paramount. When the BJP government was formed for the first time and Atal Bihari Vajpayee got the opportunity to serve in Delhi, only then the tribal society got separate states. BJP has got the good fortune of creating two states—Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand," the PM remarked. 

Significantly during the rally, the Prime Minister also assured the public that as soon as the BJP forms the government in the state, they will work towards solving the problem of infiltration. He said, "As soon as the BJP government is formed in Jharkhand, every step will be taken to stop infiltration. Laws will be brought to transfer the illegally usurped land back to tribal daughters."

Further, during the rally, PM Modi, in sharp rhetoric against the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance, said they have endangered the identity of Jharkhand. 

"A conspiracy is being hitched to change the identity and demography of Jharkhand. Supporters of infiltrators have become the stamp of the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance. Infiltrators are their biggest vote bank. JMM and Congress are making fake documents of infiltrators... Infiltrators are targeting tribal daughters. They are snatching your daughter, bread, and land... We will bring a law to register the land in the name of tribal daughters... They have found another way—they are declaring schools, colleges, and universities as minority institutions—it ends the reservations for Dalits, tribals, and OBCs in these institutions," he stated.

