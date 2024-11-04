NDA will form govt in Jharkhand with more seats than any time in history: PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (November 4) exuded confidence over the BJP-led NDA's victory in the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly Elections. Addressing a public rally in Jharkhand's Chaibasa, PM Modi said that though this has been his only second rally in the state on the margins of the elections, he is already confident about the party's victory in the state.

"Today I have come for the first time for the election campaign here, and this is my second rally. However, after seeing both rallies, I can say with confidence that the BJP-led NDA will form the government here with more seats than any time in history," PM Modi said.

Speaking during the rally, the Prime Minister also highlighted how the BJP has been working for the aspirations of the tribal brothers and sisters. Recalling a significant incident from the past, PM Modi stated that when for the first time the BJP had formed the government in the centre, only then did the tribal society get separate states.

"For the BJP, the aspirations of tribal brothers and sisters and their self-respect have always been paramount. When the BJP government was formed for the first time and Atal Bihari Vajpayee got the opportunity to serve in Delhi, only then the tribal society got separate states. BJP has got the good fortune of creating two states—Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand," the PM remarked.

Significantly during the rally, the Prime Minister also assured the public that as soon as the BJP forms the government in the state, they will work towards solving the problem of infiltration. He said, "As soon as the BJP government is formed in Jharkhand, every step will be taken to stop infiltration. Laws will be brought to transfer the illegally usurped land back to tribal daughters."

Further, during the rally, PM Modi, in sharp rhetoric against the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance, said they have endangered the identity of Jharkhand.

"A conspiracy is being hitched to change the identity and demography of Jharkhand. Supporters of infiltrators have become the stamp of the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance. Infiltrators are their biggest vote bank. JMM and Congress are making fake documents of infiltrators... Infiltrators are targeting tribal daughters. They are snatching your daughter, bread, and land... We will bring a law to register the land in the name of tribal daughters... They have found another way—they are declaring schools, colleges, and universities as minority institutions—it ends the reservations for Dalits, tribals, and OBCs in these institutions," he stated.