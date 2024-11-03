Amit Shah promises to remove infiltrators from Jharkhand if voted to power in state

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @BJP4INDIA Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (November 3) remarked that the constant infiltration threat caused by the illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Jharkhand is posing a great danger for Adivasis in the state. Speaking at a public rally in Jharkhand's Ghatshila, the Union Home Minister stated that the population of Adivasis in the entire state is drastically reducing due to infiltration from Bangladesh; however, the Hemant Soren government seems not to be interested in working in that direction.

"The population of Adivasis in the entire Jharkhand is decreasing because of infiltration from Bangladesh. Can the Hemant Soren government stop this? In the high court, his government said they don't want to stop this. Champai Soren opposed this and left the party (JMM)," said Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"You form a BJP government here, we will drive out the infiltrators from Jharkhand," Shah added.

Significantly, during the rally, Shah also assured the public that under the BJP government, they would bring out stringent laws for tribal welfare. He stated that a law would be introduced that would not allow tribal land to be transferred to any intruder's name.

"Infiltrators lure our tribal sisters and daughters in Jharkhand, marry them, and grab their land in return. We promise you that we will bring such a law that tribal land will not be transferred to the name of any intruder, and those who have grabbed it will have to return it," Shah added.



