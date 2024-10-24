Jharkhand polls: Congress releases second list of seven candidates | FULL LIST

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Congress on Thursday (October 24) released a second list of seven candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand Elections. the Congress has denied tickets to two sitting MLAs Uma Shankar Akela from the Barhi constituency and Alamgir Alam from Pakur.

The party has given a ticket to Nishat Alam, the wife of Alamgir Alam, following his imprisonment from the Pakur constituency. While Arun Sahu has been fielded from the Barhi constituency. The party has fielded Suresh Kumar Baitha from Kanke (SC), Lal Suraj from Panki, Radha Krishna Kishore from Chhatarpur (SC) and former minister KN Tripathi from Daltonganj.

Despite the RJD already announcing its candidate for Bishrampur, the Congress has decided to field its own candidate from the same seat. Sudhir Kumar Chandravanshi has been nominated by the Congress for Bishrampur.

Check full list of candidates here

Meanwhile, decisions on the Bokaro and Dhanbad seats are still pending.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

The elections will take place in two phases, on November 13 and November 20, with counting scheduled for November 23. About 2.60 crore electors, including 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 1.13 lakh persons with disabilities, third-gender individuals, and senior citizens over 85, are expected to vote, compared to 2.23 crore in the 2019 assembly elections. he BJP, which lost power to the JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand in 2019, is looking to reclaim its position in the tribal-dominated state.

In 2019, the JMM-led alliance won 47 seats, wresting power from the BJP in the state. The JMM had won 30 seats, while the Congress bagged 16, and the RJD one. The BJP had secured 25 seats, JVM-P three, AJSU Party two, and the CPI-ML and NCP one each, besides two Independents emerging victorious.

