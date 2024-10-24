Left Front likely to quit JMM-Congress alliance in Jharkhand after snub, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) JMM chief Hemant Soren.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: As per sources, the left parties will not contest with Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly polls.

According to the left parties, they are not being given seats to contest in alliance and as per their party sources, in Haryana also the Congress party did not give any seat to the left parties despite asking for it.

Whereas the promise of giving one seat was given by the top leadership of Congress. In the talks with the left parties, party general secretary KC Venugopal was talking to the left parties.

After the exit of the left parties now-

JMM: 44

Congress: 31

RJD: Will contest on 6 seats

Ahead of the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Wednesday announced the list of nine candidates. The CPI(M) candidates will contest the elections in nine constituencies including Tamar, Baharagora, Mandar, Jama, Pakur, Jamtara, Mahespur, Sisai, and Chatra. Of the nine assembly constituencies, five including Tamar, Sisai, Mahespur, Jama and Mandar are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) and one seat Chatra is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC). The CPI(M) candidates have filed the nominations in the Tamar, Sisai, Mandar and Baharagora assembly constituencies.

According to the list, CPI (M) has fielded Suresh Munda from Tamar, followed by Sapan Mahato from Baharagora, Madhuwa Kachhap from Sisai, Pun Bhuiyo from Chatra, Lakhan Lal Mandal from Jamtara, Md. Sheikh Saifuddin from Pakur, Gopin Soren from Mahespur, Sanatan Dehri from Jama and Kirti Munda from Mandar. This comes after Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) also released the names of its nine candidates who will be contesting the upcoming assembly polls.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Kalpana Soren - wife of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren - filed her nomination from the Gandey assembly constituency on Thursday. Soren was elected from Gandey constituency in a by-election held in May this year. She defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Kumar by a huge margin of 27,149 votes. The seat was left vacant after JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad had resigned.JMM released its first list naming 35 candidates who will be contesting in the upcoming assembly polls, scheduled to be held in two phases on November 13 and 20. CM Soren will contest from the Barhait assembly constituency.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) released a list of six candidates for the Jharkhand Assembly polls. This came after former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav informed that the seat-sharing issue has been resolved. Yadav stated that the INDIA alliance was united and the people of Jharkhand want Hemant Soren to become the Chief Minister again. Moreover, JMM and Congress announced earlier that they would share 70 seats between them while the RJD and the left parties would share the remaining 11. Meanwhile, the BJP also announced its first list naming 66 candidates.