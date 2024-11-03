Jharkhand polls: Amit Shah releases BJP's 'Sankalp Patra', promises to keep tribals out of UCC ambit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah with Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi and other leaders releases the party's Sankalp Patra

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (November 3) released the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Sankalp Patra' (manifesto) for the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Sanjay Seth and BJP Jharkhand president Babulal Marandi were also present.

In its "sankalp patra" for the Jharkhand elections, the BJP presented 25 resolutions to commemorate 25 years since the state’s formation. One key promise is the "Gogo Didi" scheme, which pledges a monthly allowance of Rs 2,100 for women.

BJP's sankalp patra key promises

The BJP's sankalp patra for the Jharkhand elections includes several key promises:

The BJP promises to provide 21 lakh families with concrete houses equipped with tap water connections.

BJP to implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Jharkhand, tribals to be out of its ambit.

To assist young people in building their careers, the manifesto offers a monthly stipend of Rs 2,000 for two years.

To tackle unemployment, the BJP commits to generating 287,000 government jobs and facilitating 5 lakh self-employment opportunities.

The party pledges gas cylinders at Rs 500, with two free cylinders provided annually.

The establishment of the Sidho-Kanho Research Centre is proposed to restore and celebrate Jharkhand's tribal heritage.

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission's Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination will be cancelled, with a CBI investigation into the previous CGL and other significant paper leak cases.

This commission will be set up to ensure rehabilitation processes are completed before any displacement occurs.

Strict laws will be enacted to prevent illegal land occupation and reclaim lands that have been encroached upon.

Amit Shah's speech at Sankalp Patra launch event

Speaking at the Sankalp Patra launch event, Shah said that the voters will have to choose between the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) govt that patronises infiltrators and the BJP which doesn't allow anyone to cross the border illegally. "This election in Jharkhand is not just an election to change the government, but an election to ensure the future of Jharkhand. The people of Jharkhand have to decide whether they want a government full of corruption or a BJP government moving forward on the path of development under the leadership of PM Modi. Do they want a government that endangers the identity, land and women of Jharkhand by allowing infiltration or do they want a Bharatiya Janata Party government that protects the borders," he said.

Attacking the Hemant Soren government' the Home Minister promised that his party would ensure the security of Jharkhand's 'Mati, Beti, Roti' which are under grave threat under the current regime. "We are releasing the 'Sankalp Patra' today, the BJP stands out from all other parties. Because the BP is the only party in the country's politics that does what it says. Whenever the BJP has come to power, we have fulfilled all the resolutions. This is our track record and that is why the people of Jharkhand, especially the backward classes, the poor, the tribals, the Dalits are looking towards our 'Sankalp Patra' with great hope," he said.

BJP will bring in law to take back land from infiltrators

Shah further said that if the BJP comes to power in the state, then it will drive out these infiltrators and bring the law and return the land taken away from women. "BJP government is being formed in Jharkhand and we will drive out these infiltrators. We will bring the law and return the land taken away from women. Hemant Soren, you have failed to provide security to the women of Jharkhand," he said.

He further claimed that the Tribal population dwindling in Jharkhand, and the demography is changing fast. "Hindus are under attack and appeasement at its peak. Jharkhand most corrupt state in the country," alleges Amit Shah.

Shah said that the government will introduce the Uniform Civil Code in Jharkhand but keep tribals out of its ambit. "We will create 5 lakh employment opportunities, including 2.87 lakh govt jobs, in Jharkhand."

He also said that there will be CBI and SIT probes into 'paper leaks' in Jharkhand, and culprits will be jailed. "Commission to be formed to ensure rehabilitation of people displaced by industries, mines in Jharkhand," Shah added.

BJP's ‘Panch Pran’

Earlier, Jharkhand Babulal Marandi had released the ‘Panch Pran’ (five vows) in the presence of Union ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Annapurna Devi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. According to the ‘Panch Pran’, households in the state will be able to purchase LPG gas cylinders at Rs 500. Besides, two cylinders would be provided free of cost in a year.

Apart from this, 2.87 lakh vacant posts in government departments will be filled. The appointment process will start after the very first cabinet meeting, and by November 2025, 1.5 lakh posts will be filled, according to the 'five vows'.

The party, if it comes to power, would also provide financial assistance of Rs 2,000 to graduate and postgraduate students for up to two years, so that they could prepare for competitive examinations. The BJP would launch the ‘Gogo-Didi’ scheme as part of its mission to empower women, and under the programme, women will get assistance of Rs 2,100 per month.

The elections will take place in two phases, on November 13 and November 20, with counting scheduled for November 23. In 2019, the JMM-led alliance won 47 seats, wresting power from the BJP in the state. The JMM had won 30 seats, while the Congress bagged 16, and the RJD one. The BJP had secured 25 seats, JVM-P three, AJSU Party two, and the CPI-ML and NCP one each, besides two Independents emerging victorious.

