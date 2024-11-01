Hemant Soren aged 7 years in five years: BJP accuses Jharkhand CM of age fraud in nomination papers

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

As Jharkhand prepares for its upcoming Assembly elections, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has filed his nomination from the Barhait constituency. However, his affidavit has sparked controversy over discrepancies in his stated age. According to the affidavit, Soren’s age has increased by seven years over a period of five years. In his 2019 nomination, his age was mentioned as 42 years, whereas this year’s document lists him as 49, prompting questions and criticism.

BJP demands cancellation of Soren's nomination

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded the cancellation of Soren’s nomination, alleging discrepancies in his age. Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo questioned how someone’s age could increase by seven years in a span of five. Additionally, the BJP raised concerns about a decrease in Soren’s income, from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 4 lakh, and claimed that several assets were not disclosed in the affidavit. Meanwhile, BJP leaders have filed complaints with election officials, intending to escalate the matter to the Election Commission.

'Entire system of JMM is fake'

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Chief Minister and BJP co-incharge for Jharkhand Assembly elections, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the entire system of JMM is fake. "If you look at the details of their property in the affidavit, their age has also increased... This is a government of infiltrators. If the state government comes to power again, no one will be safe... It is the responsibility of the people of Jharkhand to remove them from power... No action is being taken against Irfan Ansari who made derogatory statements about the people of the tribal community," he added.

JMM reacts to controversy

Responding to the controversy, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) defended Soren and termed the BJP’s actions a result of frustration. JMM leader Manoj Pandey stated that all documentation filed for the nomination was verified, dismissing the allegations as "baseless". He further added that the BJP’s focus on the affidavit shows "their fear of a major defeat in Jharkhand". He also emphasised that the JMM has always maintained transparency in its declarations.

Reacting to the controversy, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal dismissed the allegations as a "diversion tactic" by the Bharatiya Janata Party. He stated, "They (BJP) will come up with new issues to divert attention... We are confident that we will win and form the government again."

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

The elections will take place in two phases, on November 13 and November 20, with counting scheduled for November 23. About 2.60 crore electors, including 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 1.13 lakh persons with disabilities, third-gender individuals, and senior citizens over 85, are expected to vote, compared to 2.23 crore in the 2019 assembly elections. he BJP, which lost power to the JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand in 2019, is looking to reclaim its position in the tribal-dominated state.

