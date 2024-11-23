Hemant Soren poised to return as Chief Minister as INDIA bloc stuns BJP in Jharkhand Assembly elections

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Jharkhand Election Results: The Jharkhand Assembly election results seem to have delivered a significant blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with the JMM-led I.N.D.I.A bloc securing a lead and positioning itself to retain power in the state. With this, Chief Minister Hemant Soren is on course for a second consecutive term in the state. The I.N.D.I.A bloc's performance has reaffirmed its dominance in Jharkhand, successfully countering the BJP's aggressive campaign.

The JMM-led alliance was leading in 51 of the 81 assembly seats in the state while the NDA was ahead in 29 and others on one seat, according to the current trends available on the Election Commission's website. Chief Minister Hemant Soren was leading in the Barhait assembly constituency by a margin of 17,347 votes over BJP’s Gamliyel Hembrom after the seventh round of counting. Meanwhile, JMM legislator and wife of Jharkhand CM Kalpana Soren was trailing by 3,060 votes against BJP’s Muniya Devi after eight rounds.

Here are details of some key seats:

BJP state chief Babulal Marandi was leading in Dhanwar seat by 12,127 votes over JMM’s Nizam Uddin Ansari after the seventh round of counting.

Former CM and BJP nominee Champai Soren was leading by 40,826 votes in Seraikella against JMM's Ganesh Mahli after the seventh round.

Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri of BJP was trailing by 27,62 in Chanadankiyari seat against JMM’s Umakant Rajak after twelfth round of counting.

Congress Minister Banna Gupta was trailing by a margin of 25,803 votes against JDU’s Saryu Roy in Jamshedpur West seat.

NDA ally AJSU Party supremo Sudesh Mahto was trailing by 7,418 votes over JMM's Amit Kumar in Silli.

In Jaganathpur, former MP and BJP nominee Geeta Kora was trailing by 576 votes against Congress' Sonaram Sinku after the eighth round of counting.

JMM's Ramsurya Munda in Khunti was leading by 23,728 votes over BJP's Neelkanth Singh Munda.

Congress minister Rameshwar Oraon was ahead in Lohardaga by 20,822 votes over AJSU Party's Niru Shanti Bhagat after the twelfth round of counting.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

It should be mentioned here that the results will decide the electoral fate of a total of 1,211 candidates, including Chief Minister Hemant Soren who contested from Barhait, his wife Kalpana from Gandey, former CM and BJP state president Babulal Marandi from Dhanwar and ex-CM Champai Soren from Seraikela. Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar said the counting is underway amid tight security arrangements and is likely to be completed by 4 PM.

