Jharkhand Election Results: Hemant Soren-led alliance crosses majority mark in state as counting underway

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM chief Hemant Soren.

Jharkhand Election Results: As the counting of votes is underway in Jharkhand, the JMM-led I.N.D.I.A bloc has crossed the majority mark of 41 seats in early trends. As per the latest trends, I.N.D.I.A is leading on 47 seats, while Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA is ahead on 32 seats. Meanwhile, others are leading on 1 seat as of now. The results will decide the electoral fate of a total of 1,211 candidates, including Chief Minister Hemant Soren who contested from Barhait, his wife Kalpana from Gandey, former CM and BJP state president Babulal Marandi from Dhanwar and ex-CM Champai Soren from Seraikela.

Other prominent candidates include Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato of the JMM from Nala, Deepika Pandey Singh of Congress from Mahagama, Sita Soren (sister-in-law of CM Hemant Soren) from Jamtara, AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto from Silli. Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar said the counting is underway amid tight security arrangements and is likely to be completed by 4 pm. This time, voter turnout reached a record 67.74 per cent, the highest since the formation of Jharkhand on November 15, 2000. The assembly elections were held in two phases - November 13 and 20.

What did Babulal Marandi say?

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Babulal Marandi claimed with confidence that the BJP-led NDA would win over 51 seats and form the government in the state, citing corruption in the incumbent administration as the key reason. Speaking before vote counting began on Saturday, Marandi said, "Look, regarding the government, we had some regrets, but after the elections, based on the feedback we received from grassroots-level workers, I can say with confidence that this time the BJP and the NDA alliance will secure 51-plus seats in Jharkhand, and the NDA will form the government."

Jharkhand Assembly Elections

The elections took place in two phases, on November 13 and November 20. According to the Election Commission of India's data, about 2.60 crore electors, including 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 1.13 lakh persons with disabilities, third-gender individuals, and senior citizens over 85, were eligible to exercise their franchise. The BJP, which lost power to the JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand in 2019, is looking to reclaim its position in the tribal-dominated state.

In 2019, the ruling JMM-led alliance bagged 47 seats, wresting power from the saffron party in the state. The JMM had secured 30 seats, while the Congress bagged 16, and the RJD one seat. The BJP had managed to win 25 seats, JVM-P three, AJSU Party two, and the CPI-ML and NCP one each, besides two Independents emerging victorious.

ALSO READ: Jharkhand Assembly Election Results LIVE: JMM-led alliance leads on 40 seats, NDA ahead on 32