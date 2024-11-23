Jharkhand Assembly Election Results LIVE: Counting of votes begins as state set to elect new govt

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jharkhand Election Results LIVE 2024: Follow the latest updates.

Jharkhand Assembly Election Results LIVE: The results of the Jharkhand Assembly elections are set to be declared today, with counting of votes have already begun across 81 Assembly seats. The state went to polls in two phases on November 13 and November 20. According to the Election Commission of India's (ECI) Voter Turnout App, the first phase saw a voter turnout of 66.65 per cent, while the second phase recorded a turnout of 66.05 per cent. The overall polling percentage in the state surpassed 63.9 per cent recorded in the 2019 assembly polls, according to the Election Commission. The elections were marked by significant political stakes, with the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance seeking a second term, while the BJP-led Opposition campaigned vigorously for a return to power. Exit polls suggest varying trends. Some predict a strong performance by the JMM-Congress alliance, while others indicate an edge for the BJP in the state.

