  Jharkhand Assembly Election Results LIVE: Counting of votes begins as state set to elect new govt
Jharkhand Assembly Election Results LIVE: The ruling JMM-led INDIA bloc is seeking to retain power riding on its welfare schemes, while the BJP-headed National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is trying to wrest it.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Ranchi Updated on: November 23, 2024 8:02 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Jharkhand Election Results LIVE 2024: Follow the latest updates.

Jharkhand Assembly Election Results LIVE: The results of the Jharkhand Assembly elections are set to be declared today, with counting of votes have already begun across 81 Assembly seats. The state went to polls in two phases on November 13 and November 20. According to the Election Commission of India's (ECI) Voter Turnout App, the first phase saw a voter turnout of 66.65 per cent, while the second phase recorded a turnout of 66.05 per cent. The overall polling percentage in the state surpassed 63.9 per cent recorded in the 2019 assembly polls, according to the Election Commission. The elections were marked by significant political stakes, with the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance seeking a second term, while the BJP-led Opposition campaigned vigorously for a return to power. Exit polls suggest varying trends. Some predict a strong performance by the JMM-Congress alliance, while others indicate an edge for the BJP in the state. 

Follow the blog for the latest updates. 

Live updates :Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2024

  • Nov 23, 2024 8:00 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Jharkhand Election Results LIVE: Counting of votes begins across 81 Assembly seats

    The counting of votes has begun across all 81 Assembly seats in Jharkhand. In the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, 145 is the majority mark, while it is 41 in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly. The BJP-Shiv-Sena-NCP alliance is in power in Maharashtra while the JMM-Congress is ruling in Jharkhand.

  • Nov 23, 2024 7:53 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Jharkhand Election Results LIVE: Babulal Marandi confident BJP-led NDA will win over 51 seats

    Ahead of the counting of votes for the 2024 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, BJP leader Babulal Marandi claimed with confidence that the BJP-led NDA would win over 51 seats and form the government in the state, citing corruption in the incumbent administration as the key reason. Speaking before vote counting began on Saturday, Marandi said, "Look, regarding the government, we had some regrets, but after the elections, based on the feedback we received from grassroots-level workers, I can say with confidence that this time the BJP and the NDA alliance will secure 51-plus seats in Jharkhand, and the NDA will form the government here."

     

  • Nov 23, 2024 7:23 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Jharkhand Election Results 2024: JMM's Mahua Maji confident of victory in Ranchi | WATCH

    As the counting of votes for the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 set to begin shortly, Mahua Maji, the JMM candidate from the Ranchi constituency, expressed confidence in securing a win. Speaking ahead of the results, Maji said, "I am certain the people of Ranchi will elect us. I have seen trust in their eyes and am committed to fulfilling their expectations and dreams." She highlighted the achievements of the Hemant Soren-led government, stating that it has raised public expectations. Maji assured voters that if the JMM forms the government again, it will address the pending work that couldn't be completed earlier due to time constraints.

     

     

  • Nov 23, 2024 7:20 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Counting to begin soon amid high hopes at BJP office | WATCH

    As the counting of votes for the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 gets underway, the fate of candidates vying for all 81 seats will soon be sealed. Excitement is building at the BJP office in Ranchi, where party workers and leaders have gathered to monitor the developments closely. The BJP exudes confidence about a strong performance, with the party aiming for a historic mandate. The atmosphere is charged as supporters await the results that could shape the political future of the state.

     

  • Nov 23, 2024 7:17 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Jharkhand election counting day buzz: Anticipation high at JMM office in Ranchi | VIDEO

    As counting for the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 begins, all eyes are on the results that will decide the fate of candidates across 81 assembly seats. Excitement and anticipation are palpable outside the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) office in Ranchi. Party workers and supporters have gathered, awaiting updates with bated breath. The outcome will determine whether the JMM can retain its influence or if a shift in the political landscape is on the horizon.

     

  • Nov 23, 2024 7:14 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Jharkhand Assembly Election Result 2024 LIVE: When and where to watch poll results? Check details

    Jharkhand Assembly Election Results: The results of the Jharkhand Assembly elections will be announced on Saturday, November 23. Voting took place in two phases, on November 13 and November 20, across all 81 assembly constituencies in the state.

  • Nov 23, 2024 7:08 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Jharkhand Election Results LIVE: BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo predicts end of 'corruption era' in state

    As Jharkhand gears up for the vote counting in the 2024 Assembly elections, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo expressed optimism about the party's prospects. Speaking on the morning of the results, Shah Deo referred to it as a "new ray of hope" for the state. He highlighted that the last five years were marked by "corruption, atrocities on women, and governance failures," suggesting that these issues have reached their conclusion. According to Shah Deo, the fog of mismanagement is lifting, and by the end of the day, it could mark the "political sunset of the Soren dynasty."

     

  • Nov 23, 2024 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Congress appoints observers for Jharkhand for post-election scenarios

    A day before the assembly poll results, Congress on Friday appointed observers for Jharkhand to oversee the post-election scenarios. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge deputed Tariq Anwar, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Krishna Allavuru observers to Jharkhand with immediate effect, a party statement said.

     

  • Nov 23, 2024 6:58 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Jharkhand Election Results 2024: JMM seeks suspension of internet near counting centres

    The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in Jharkhand wrote to the Election Commission on Friday night and demanded the suspension of internet services within 2 km radius of the counting centres, alleging that the BJP has deputed "highly qualified" electronic experts from other states. The JMM also demanded a ban on electronic gadgets near the counting centres. The counting of votes for the 81-member Jharkhand assembly is scheduled on Saturday across 24 centres in the state.

     

  • Nov 23, 2024 6:34 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: List of constituencies went to polls in phase 2

    Jharkhand Election Results 2024: As many as 38 constituencies went to polls today in the second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections.

    • Rajmahal
    • Borio (ST)
    • Barhait(ST)
    • Litipara (ST)
    • Pakaur
    • Maheshpur (ST)
    • Sikaripara (ST)
    • NalaJamtara
    • Dumka (ST)
    • Jama (ST)
    • Jarmundi
    • Madhupur
    • Sarath
    • Deoghar (SC)
    • Poreyahat
    • Godda
    • Mahagama
    • Ramgarh
    • Mandu
    • Dhanwar
    • Bagodar
    • Jamua (SC)
    • Gandey
    • Giridih
    • Dumri
    • Gomia
    • Bermo
    • Bokaro
    • Chandankiyari (SC)
    • Sindri
    • Nirsa
    • Dhanbad
    • Jharia
    • Tundi
    • Baghmara
    • SilliKhijri (ST)

     

  • Nov 23, 2024 6:32 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: List of constituencies went to polls in phase 1

    Jharkhand Election Results 2024: As many as 43 constituencies went to polls today in the second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections.

    • Kodarma
    • Barkatha
    • Barhi
    • Barkagaon
    • Hazaribagh
    • Simaria (SC)
    • Chatra (SC)
    • Baharagora
    • Ghatsila (ST)
    • Potka (ST)
    • Jugsalai (SC)
    • Jamshedpur East
    • Jamshedpur West
    • Ichagarh
    • Seraikella (ST)
    • Chaibasa (ST)
    • Majhgaon (ST)
    • Jaganathpur (ST)
    • Manoharpur (ST)
    • Chakradharpur (ST)
    • Kharsawan (ST)
    • Tamar (ST)
    • Torpa (ST)
    • Khunti (ST)
    • Ranchi
    • Hatia
    • Kanke (SC)
    • Mandar (ST)
    • Sisai (ST)
    • Gumla (ST)
    • Bishunpur (ST)
    • Simdega (ST)
    • Kolebira (ST)
    • Lohardaga (ST)
    • Manika (ST)
    • Latehar (SC)
    • Panki
    • Daltonganj
    • Bishrampur
    • Chhatarpur (SC)
    • Hussainabad
    • Garhwa
    • Bhawanathpur

     

     

  • Nov 23, 2024 6:24 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Jharkhand Election Results: What was INDIA bloc's seat-sharing formula for State Assembly Polls?

    I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and his wife and legislator Kalpana Soren campaigned extensively, promising welfare schemes and accusing the BJP-led Centre of "unleashing" ED and CBI against the rival parties. In the INDIA bloc, JMM fielded candidates in 43 seats, Congress 30, RJD 6 and CPI(ML) 4 with friendly fights in some seats.

  • Nov 23, 2024 6:23 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Jharkhand Election Results: What was NDA's seat-sharing formula for State Assembly polls?

    Top BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president JP Nadda and chief ministers of several states addressed a number of rallies where they attacked the JMM-led coalition over corruption and infiltration. The BJP fielded candidates in 68 seats while allies AJSU Party in 10, JD(U) in two and Lok Janshakti (Ram Vilas) in one.

  • Nov 23, 2024 6:21 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Jharkhand Election Results LIVE: Security tightened at counting centres across state

    With the counting of votes for the Jharkhand assembly polls set to commence in a few hours, officials at polling booths are fully prepared. Security has been tightened at counting centres in the state. 

     

  • Nov 23, 2024 6:16 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Jharkhand Election Results LIVE: Stage set for outcome of polls, counting to begin at 8 am

    The stage is set for the outcome of the "battle of ballots" today, as political leaders and parties anxiously await the results that will decide whether the BJP-led NDA or the JMM-led alliance will form the next government in Jharkhand. Counting of postal ballots will start at 8 am, and the trends and results are likely to start trickling in by 9 am. This time, voter turnout reached a record 67.74 per cent, the highest since the formation of the state on November 15, 2000.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jharkhand

