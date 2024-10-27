Silli Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Silli Assembly Election 2024

Silli Assembly Election 2024: The Silli Assembly constituency is one of the 81 constituencies in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 61 of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Silli is an assembly constituency located in the Ranchi district of Jharkhand. It is part of the Hazaribagh Lok Sabha constituency. The All Jharkhand Students Union, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) are some of the main parties in the constituency. AJSU leader Sudesh Kumar Mahato has been the incumbent member of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly from Hazaribagh since 2019.

With its mix of urban and rural voters, the constituency is likely to see a competitive contest in 2024, with key issues of development, employment, and industrial growth shaping the outcome. The constituency is located in an area that blends both urban and rural elements, with Silli town being a significant urban centre. The constituency is also known for its coal mines and natural resources.

Silli Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,05,648 voters in the Silli constituency during the 2019 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,04,271 were male and 1,01,375 were female voters and two transgenders.

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Silli constituency was 184393.

Silli Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Silli constituency in Jharkhand will go to the polls in the second phase on November 20.

Silli Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Silli will be declared on November 23 (Saturday), along with the other 80 constituencies in Jharkhand.

Silli Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

The All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) Party leader Sudhesh Kumar Mahato will contest from his traditional seat.

Silli Assembly Past Winners

In 2019, AJSU candidate Sudesh Kumar Mahato won the seat. He got 83,700 votes with a vote share of 52.74%. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha candidate Seema Devi got 63,505 votes (40.01%) and was the runner-up.

In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, AJSU candidate Sudesh Kumar Mahato won the seat with a margin of 45,673 votes (38.99%). He defeated JVM candidate Amit Kumar, who got 37,966 votes (32.41%). Congress candidate Keshav Mahto Kamlesh stood third with 7,348 votes (6.27%).

Silli Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2019 Sudesh Kumar Mahto AJSUP

2014 Amit Kumar JMM

2009 Sudesh Kumar Mahto AJSUP

2005 Sudesh Kumar AJSU

Also Read: Jharkhand Assembly election: JMM releases 5th list, fields ex-BJP MLA Lois Marandi from Jama