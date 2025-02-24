Jharkhand: 18 minor boys held in gang-rape of three tribal girls The victims were on their way home after attending a wedding when they were stopped by 18 minor boys, some of whom took turns assaulting them.

A shocking incident has rocked the Khunti district of Jharkhand, where 18 minors have been arrested on charges of gang-raping three young girls. The incident, which occurred late Friday night, has sparked outrage and calls for swift justice.

According to the Jharkhand Police, the victims, aged between 12 and 16, were returning home from a wedding ceremony in the Rania area when they were intercepted by a group of 18 boys, aged 12 to 17. Five girls were returning from the marriage ceremony near the Karo River on the way from Ulihatu to Nichitpur, and three of them were subjected to the horrific assault.

"Out of the five girls, three of them—aged 12–16 years—were raped by the boys, as per a police complaint filed by the family members," stated Khunti SP Aman Kumar.

The accused reportedly threatened the victims with dire consequences if they disclosed the incident. However, the girls managed to reach their homes and inform their families on Saturday. Subsequently, the families, along with villagers, reported the matter to the police, leading to the registration of an FIR based on the victims' statements.

"Three minor tribal girls have been gang-raped. Looking at the seriousness of the matter, the investigation has been intensified. All 18 accused minors have been apprehended and are being questioned in the case," SP Aman Kumar confirmed.

All 18 accused minors have been detained and sent to a juvenile detention center. The victims are scheduled to undergo medical examinations. Police are continuing their investigation to determine the full circumstances and motive behind the crime.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, with residents demanding stringent action against the perpetrators. The Jharkhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has also taken cognizance of the incident and has requested a detailed report from the police.

This disturbing case has raised serious concerns about the rising incidence of crime among minors, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced moral education and guidance for young people. It also serves as a stark reminder for parents and guardians to remain vigilant and protect their children from potential exploitation.

(Inputs from PTI)