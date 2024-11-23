Jamshedpur West Election Result LIVE: Will JDU's Saryu Roy retain his seat against minister Banna Gupta

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jamshedpur West Election Result 2024 LIVE.

Jamshedpur West Election Result: The counting of votes for the Jharkhand Assembly elections is set to begin at 8 am on Saturday. Jamshedpur West is one of the constituencies which went to poll in the first phase of election on November 13. The constituency witnessed a high-stake battle between JDU candidate Saryu Roy and Congress candidate Banna Gupta. Roy had left BJP before the 2019 assembly elections in Jharkhand, and won as an independent from Jamshedpur East, defeating the incumbent Chief Minister Raghubar Das. Meanwhile, Gupta is the incumbent Health Minister of Jharkhand. As per the Election Commission, Jamshedpur West seat recorded a voter turnout of 56.82 per cent.

Notably, the JMM, Congress, RJD and CPI-ML jointly contested the Jharkhand polls under I.N.D.I.A. bloc, while the BJP contested with All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United) and Chirag Paswan led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

Jamshedpur West Constituency

Designated as constituency number 49, Jamshedpur West is part of the Jamshedpur Lok Sabha constituency. It is located in the Purbi Singhbhum district. The seat is unreserved. Roy contested elections as a BJP candidate until 2014, when he won and was appointed a minister in the Raghubar Das government. However, after falling out with Das, he rebelled against the party and ran as an independent in the Jamshedpur East constituency, ultimately defeating the Chief Minister.

What happened in the 2019 and 2014 Assembly Elections?

In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Banna Gupta of the Indian National Congress defeated BJP's Devendra Nath Singh by 22,583 votes.

In the 2014 elections, the-then BJP leader Saryu Roy defeated Gupta by securing 95,346 votes. At that time, Gupta secured 84,829 votes.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections

The elections took place in two phases, on November 13 and November 20. According to the Election Commission of India's data, about 2.60 crore electors, including 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 1.13 lakh persons with disabilities, third-gender individuals, and senior citizens over 85, were eligible to exercise their franchise. The BJP, which lost power to the JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand in 2019, is looking to reclaim its position in the tribal-dominated state.

In 2019, the ruling JMM-led alliance bagged 47 seats, wresting power from the saffron party in the state. The JMM had secured 30 seats, while the Congress bagged 16, and the RJD one seat. The BJP had managed to win 25 seats, JVM-P three, AJSU Party two, and the CPI-ML and NCP one each, besides two Independents emerging victorious.