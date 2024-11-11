Jaganathpur Assembly election: Can former CM Madhu Kora's wife Geeta win against incumbent Sona Ram Sinku?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Geeta Kora (BJP) vs Sona Ram Sinku (Congress)

Jaganathpur Assembly Election 2024: The Jaganathpur Assembly constituency is set for a high-stakes battle in the 2024 elections, as BJP candidate Geeta Kora will take on the incumbent Congress MLA Sona Ram Sinku. Designated as constituency number 54, Jaganathpur is an assembly constituency in the West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand. It is one of the six assembly seats under the Singhbhum Lok Sabha constituency. The seat is reserved for the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

Key candidates

The key candidates for the Jaganathpur seat are BJP leader Geeta Kora, Congress leader Sona Ram Sinku, Jharkhand Party's Laxmi Narayan Gagrai and Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha's Lakshmi Narayan Laguri.

The wife of former Jharkhand CM Madhu Kora, Geeta Kora is a two-term MLA from Jaganathpur. She was elected from the assembly seat in 2009 and 2014. Later in 2019, she was elected to the Lok Sabha from Singhbhum seat. In 2024, she joined the BJP but was defeated in the Lok Sabha election. Now the BJP has fieled her in Jaganathpur against Congress's Sona Ram Sinku, who is eyeing to win his second term as Jaganathpur MLA.

When will Jaganathpur vote?

The voting for the assembly election in Jharkhand is scheduled in two phases. The first phase of voting will take place on November 13 while the second and final phase of voting will take place on November 20. Voting in Jaganathpur will take place in the first phase on November 13.

When will the results be declared?

The results of the Jaganathpur assembly seat will be declared along with the other 80 seats on November 23.

What happened in the 2019 and 2014 Assembly Elections?

In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Sona Ram Sinku of Congress defeated Mangal Singh Bobonga of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) by 11,606 votes. BJP's Sudhir Kumar Sundi stood in third position with 16,450 votes

In the 2014 assembly election, Geeta Kora contested on her party Jai Bharat Samanta Party (JBSP) and won the seat by defeating BJP's Mangal Singh Suren. JMM's Mangal Singh Bobonga stood at third position.