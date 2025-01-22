IAS officer Pooja Singhal's suspension revoked after bail in money laundering case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Pooja Singhal

Money laundering case: The suspension of IAS officer Pooja Singhal, who was in jail for more than two years in a money laundering case, was lifted after she was granted bail, according to an official from the Jharkhand government. Singhal was suspended on May 12, 2022, a day after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

"In light of the recommendations made by the Suspension Review Committee after due consideration, Pooja Singhal, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, has been reinstated with effect from December 7, 2024, following her release on bail," said a notification issued by the Department of Personnel, Administrative Reforms and Raj Bhasa on Tuesday evening.

After being relieved from suspension, Singhal will contribute to the Department of Personnel, Administrative Reforms and Raj Bhasa, it stated.

Scam in MNREGA fund

The ED had accused Singhal, a former secretary in the state Mines Department, of money laundering. A special court granted her bail on December 7 last year.

Singhal was arrested on May 11, 2022, following raids conducted at properties associated with her in connection with the money laundering case. The case revolves around alleged corruption in the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). The Enforcement Directorate has accused Singhal of money laundering, seizing over Rs 36 crore cash linked to alleged illegal mining as part of its investigations.

Following her arrest, Singhal was suspended from her position as a state mines department secretary. The probe also targeted her businessman husband, a chartered accountant, and others associated with the couple.

Pooja Singhal passed the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam at the age of 21. Pooja Singhal, a 2000 batch IAS officer, got admission in the UPSC exam in the early stages of her career.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Jailed suspended IAS officer Pooja Singhal granted bail after 28 months by special PMLA court

Also Read: Money laundering case: Supreme Court denies bail to suspended Jharkhand cadre IAS officer Pooja Singhal