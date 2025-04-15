Hemant Soren elected JMM president, Shibu Soren named 'founder patron' at party's 13th central convention The party has faced turbulent times in recent months following Hemant Soren’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 31, 2024, in connection with an alleged land scam and money laundering case.

Ranchi:

In a major reshuffle of leadership within the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Chief Minister Hemant Soren was elected as the new President of the party during its 13th central convention held in Ranchi on Tuesday. The decision marks a generational shift in the party's leadership, as Shibu Soren, the party’s long-time president and a towering figure in Jharkhand politics, was named the 'Founder Patron' of JMM.

Until now, Hemant Soren had been serving as the Executive President of the party, while Shibu Soren—fondly referred to as ‘Guruji’—held the top post. The leadership transition comes at a pivotal time for JMM, which currently governs the state as part of the Mahagathbandhan alliance with the Congress, RJD, and Left parties. Nationally, JMM is a constituent of the Congress-led INDIA alliance.

In the most recent Jharkhand Assembly elections, the JMM-led alliance secured a majority, with JMM winning 34 seats. Its allies, Congress, RJD, and CPI-ML, won 16, 4, and 2 seats respectively, taking the alliance tally to 56 seats in the 81-member Assembly. The opposition BJP won 21 seats, while its allies—AJSU, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and JD(U)—secured one seat each.

The party has faced turbulent times in recent months following Hemant Soren’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 31, 2024, in connection with an alleged land scam and money laundering case. Soren had stepped down as Chief Minister shortly before his arrest, after which senior party leader Champai Soren was sworn in as the interim Chief Minister.

Hemant Soren was granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court and released from Birsa Munda Jail on June 28, 2024, after spending nearly five months in custody. On July 8, 2024, he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand for the third time, reinstating his leadership both within the government and the party.

However, the internal dynamics took another twist when Champai Soren, following his removal from the CM post, resigned from JMM and joined the BJP ahead of the elections, citing differences within the party leadership.

The elevation of Hemant Soren to the JMM presidency is expected to consolidate his position in both the party and the government, signalling a fresh chapter for the regional powerhouse.

(ANI inputs)