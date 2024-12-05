Jharkhand: Hemant Soren-led council of ministers to take oath today at Raj Bhavan, check list of probables

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Hemant Soren after he was sworn-in as the 14th Chief Minister of Jharkhand.

Jharkhand cabinet expansion: The council of ministers of the Hemant Soren-led government in Jharkhand is set to be sworn in on Thursday. According to officials, Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar will administer the oath to the newly inducted ministers at a ceremony scheduled at the Raj Bhavan. As per the Raj Bhavan, the event will commence around noon with Stephen Marandi, a senior JMM MLA and Protem Speaker, taking the oath first. Marandi, who was appointed during the cabinet's first meeting on November 28, will oversee assembly proceedings until a permanent Speaker is elected. After Marandi's oath, the newly appointed ministers will be sworn in, officially marking the formation of the council of ministers.

According to information, the swearing-in ceremony for ministers will take place at around 12:30 pm in the Ashok Garden of Ranchi's Raj Bhavan. With the oath-taking of 11 ministers, the Hemant Soren-Cabinet will be fully constituted. Political circles suggest that a consensus within the coalition had already been reached regarding the formula for ministerial allocation. As per the agreement, six ministers will be from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, four from the Congress, and one from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Probables for council of ministers:

Several prominent names are being considered from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha quota. Among the frontrunners are Deepak Birua, Ramdas Soren, MT Raja, Anant Pratap Dev, and Savita Mahato. Several leaders from the Congress quota are expected to be inducted as ministers. Prominent names include Rameshwar Oraon, Irfan Ansari, Naman Vixel Kongari, and Kumar Jaimangal. Additionally, leaders such as Pradeep Yadav, Shweta Singh, Deepika Pandey Singh, and Shilpi Neha Tirkey are also in contention to take the oath. A minister can also be made from RJD quota. The first name among these is that of Deoghar MLA Suresh Paswan, who has been elected leader of the RJD Legislative Party.

Jharkhand Assembly elections result

Earlier on November 28, Hemant Soren had taken oath as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand. This is the 49-year-old JMM leader's fourth stint as CM. The JMM-led alliance last month stormed to power in Jharkhand for the second time in a row, securing 56 seats in the 81-member assembly, while the BJP-headed NDA managed 24 seats. JMM contested 43 seats and won 34, the highest-ever seats bagged by the party in assembly polls. The Congress got 16 seats, RJD 4 and the CPI (ML) secured 2 seats in the I.N.D.I.A bloc. The BJP contested 68 seats and won 21 seats and emerged as the second-largest party.

