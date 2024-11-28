Hemant Soren oath ceremony LIVE: JMM leader to take oath as Jharkhand CM for fourth stint shortly

Follow us on Image Source : PTI JMM leader Hemant Soren

Hemant Soren oath ceremony Live: The stage is set for the grand swearing-in ceremony of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren, who is set to take oath as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand in Ranchi on Thursday. Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Soren at 4 pm. This will be Soren's fourth stint as chief minister. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi arrived in Ranchi to attend the oath ceremony.

Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony of Jharkhand-CM designate Soren, his wife and JMM leader Kalpana Soren's mother said, " People have given their blessings, therefore I thank them."

Top INDIA bloc leaders to attend oath-taking ceremony

Several top leaders from the Opposition, including RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Congress leader Tariq Anwar, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Independent MP Pappu Yadav and others arrive at the oath ceremony of Jharkhand CM. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will also attend the oath-taking ceremony.

INDIA bloc stormed to victory, securing 56 seats

The JMM-led INDIA bloc stormed to victory, securing 56 seats in the 81-member assembly, while the BJP-led NDA managed 24 seats. Soren retained the Barhait seat, defeating BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom by a margin of 39,791 votes in the recent assembly polls.

Posters for the event can be seen across the city, while security has been strengthened and traffic regulations put in place.

Schools in Ranchi city are shut on Thursday in view of the swearing-in of the Hemant Soren government. Jharkhand in-charge and Congress general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir said Soren is likely to take oath alone, and expansion of the cabinet will be held after a vote of confidence in the assembly.