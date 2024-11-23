Ladki Bahin Yojana, Maiya Samman Yojana: How women welfare schemes favoured BJP, JMM in assembly polls

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Women welfare schemes favoured the BJP and the JMM in assembly polls.

Assembly election results 2024: As per the emerging trends from the Election Commission, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance made a landslide win over a tottering MVA while the opposition INDIA bloc looked set to return to power in Jharkhand. As votes were counted for the assembly elections in the two states, it was time for celebration in the BJP with the party poised to win 125 of the 149 seats it contested in the powerhouse state of Maharashtra.

Even as the opposition reeled under the impact of the decisive mandate against it in Maharashtra, Jharkhand offered some consolation with voters in both states going for continuity rather than change.

In the 81-seat Jharkhand assembly, the BJP was ahead in 27 seats, while the Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led JMM was leading in 30 seats, the Congress in 14, the RJD in four and the CPI-ML in one, according to the Election Commission website.

How women's schemes worked for Mahayuti in Maharashtra?

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde earlier in the day said the poll trends were in favour of the Mahayuti because of his flagship initiative, the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. He said the people of the state have responded to the welfare schemes with their votes.

Speaking to reporters, Shinde said, "I thank all my ladki bahins (dear sisters) in the state and the brothers who voted in large numbers for us. The voting trend is an endorsement of our work."

"Every section of society voted for us because of our development efforts. The public has noticed our work and responded through their ballots," he said, adding that this outcome has increased their responsibility.

Shinde clarified that the Mahayuti does not have a definitive formula that the party winning the most seats will get the chief minister post. "At this time, no definitive formula has been established. Senior leaders from the three parties, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP's national president J P Nadda, will discuss and decide the matter," he said.

How did women's welfare schemes work for JMM in Jharkhand?

Political analysts also believed that several women welfare schemes favoured the JMM to retain power in Jharkhand. Check the list of such schemes that were a game changer in the Jharkhand Assembly election.

Maiyan Samman Yojna

In August this year, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren launched Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojna and as part of the scheme, Rs 1,000 is being given to eligible women between 21 and 50 years of age from families living below the poverty line. The payments in this scheme are directly deposited into their bank accounts by the 15th of every month.

Mahila Samman Pension Yojana

The Mahila Samman Pension Yojana provides social security to women who are unable to sustain themselves with their own resources. The pension amount is directly transferred to the bank account of the beneficiary.

Matrutva Prasuvidha Yojana

The Matrutva Prasuvidha Yojana provides financial assistance of Rs 15,000 for the first two deliveries of the registered female worker. Only residents of Jharkhand can apply to this scheme.