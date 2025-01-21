Hemant Soren's big gift to govt employees: Jharkhand Cabinet approves 18 proposals | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Cabinet has taken big decisions benefitting pensioners and government employees. The Cabinet has approved 18 proposals. Among major announcements, a health insurance scheme for government employees and pensioners of the state government was approved.

Under this, employees and their dependents will get a cashless treatment facility of Rs 5 lakh per year for general diseases and Rs 10 lakh for serious diseases. To avail the benefit of the scheme, the employees will have to pay Rs 500 per month from their salary.

Employees who have retired will also be able to avail the benefits of this insurance scheme if they want. Pensioners will have to deposit a lump sum of Rs 6,000 annually. The government says that about 1.75 lakh employees will benefit from this scheme. At the same time, about 2.75 lakh pensioners can also take advantage of it.

Additionally, the Jharkhand Cabinet also approved the implementation of computer-based education in government middle schools under the Gyanodaya Yojana. Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel said, “Under the Gyanodaya Scheme, computer education and computer-based education will be started in government middle schools for Rs 94.95 crore between 2024-25 to 2029-30. The cabinet has approved this proposal."

He said that a total of 18 proposals were passed by the Cabinet, including the establishment of a special court at the District Judge level in Chatra for speedy execution of cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. The Cabinet approved the creation of posts of Senior Hospital Manager, Finance Manager and IT Executive in the Medical Colleges and Hospitals of the state. Approval has also been given to provide mobile phones costing up to Rs 25,000 to the investigation personnel under the Indian Civil Security Code 2023.