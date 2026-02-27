Gumla Municipal Council Election Results LIVE: Wards 1-11 declared, counting ongoing

Counting of votes is ongoing across 20 municipal councils in Jharkhand, which went to the polls on February 23 along with other local elections. Gumla, a semi-urban constituency in South Jharkhand, is part of one of the 81 Assembly seats in the state.
Follow India TV for the Gumla Municipal Council results
- Early results from the Gumla Municipal Council are out for wards 1 to 11. So far, Sangyis Tirki has won Ward 1, KK Mishra took Ward 2, Praveen Toppo secured Ward 3, Lakhan Ram emerged victorious in Ward 4, and Sajid Manzar won Ward 5.
- Other winners include Madhu Merina Lakra (Ward 6), Anil Yadav (Ward 7), Jashwant Kaur (Ward 8), Zeeshan Ansari (Ward 9), Faizan Ansari (Ward 10), and Jairam Indwar (Ward 11). Counting continues for the remaining wards, with final results expected soon.