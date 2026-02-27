Giridih Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Complete list of winners

Advertisement
Written By: Om Gupta
Published: ,Updated:

Counting for Jharkhand’s 2026 Urban Local Body elections was underway on Friday across 48 ULBs after a 63 per cent turnout. Polls covered 1,042 wards. Giridih’s mayoral seat was reserved for SC candidates. Over 5,500 ward candidates contested.

Complete list of winners in Giridih election 2026
Counting for the Jharkhand Urban Local Body (ULB) elections across 48 urban local bodies was underway on Friday. Following polling held on February 23, officials reported a strong voter turnout of over 63 per cent from an electorate of 43 lakh.

The counting process began at 8:00 am and is being conducted using a dual-ballot system:

  • White ballot papers – Ward councillors
  • Pink ballot papers – Mayors and chairpersons

Giridih Municipal Corporation: Full list of winners

As one of the focal points of the 2026 civic elections, the Giridih Municipal Corporation witnessed intense competition. For this election cycle, the mayoral seat was reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) category.

Here’s the full list of winners in the Giridih Municipal Corporation:

Ward No. Winner
1 Anil Ram
2 Lalo Rain
3 Mukesh Sao
4 Krishna Sao
5 Result awaited
6 Result awaited
7 Result awaited
8 Result awaited
9 Result awaited
10 Result awaited
11 Result awaited
12 Result awaited
13 Result awaited
14 Result awaited
15 Result awaited
16 Result awaited
17 Result awaited
18 Result awaited
19 Result awaited
20 Result awaited
21 Result awaited
22 Result awaited
23 Munna Rajwar
24 Result awaited
25 Result awaited
26 Result awaited
27 Result awaited
28 Result awaited
29 Result awaited
30 Result awaited
31 Result awaited
32 Result awaited
33 Result awaited
34 Result awaited
35 Result awaited
36 Result awaited

Election framework and ward details

The 2026 civic polls spanned a wide administrative landscape, including nine municipal corporations, 20 nagar parishads and 19 nagar panchayats.

Key election figures:

  • Total ULBs contested: 48
  • Total wards: 1,087
  • Wards where voting was held: 1,042
  • Councillors elected unopposed: 41
  • Vacant wards (no nominations): 3

Polling in one ward of the Mango Municipal Corporation was countermanded following the death of a candidate.

Candidate participation and gender representation

A notable feature of the 2026 elections was the significant participation of women candidates across executive and ward-level positions:

  • Mayoral/Chairperson posts: 562 candidates (including 235 women)
  • Ward councillor posts: 5,562 candidates (including 2,727 women)

Although the Jharkhand civic polls were officially conducted on a non-partisan basis without party symbols, several candidates were informally backed by major political parties. As a result, the outcomes are being closely watched as an indicator of the state’s local political landscape.

