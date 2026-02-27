Giridih Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Complete list of winners

New Delhi:

Counting for the Jharkhand Urban Local Body (ULB) elections across 48 urban local bodies was underway on Friday. Following polling held on February 23, officials reported a strong voter turnout of over 63 per cent from an electorate of 43 lakh.

The counting process began at 8:00 am and is being conducted using a dual-ballot system:

White ballot papers – Ward councillors

Pink ballot papers – Mayors and chairpersons

Giridih Municipal Corporation: Full list of winners

As one of the focal points of the 2026 civic elections, the Giridih Municipal Corporation witnessed intense competition. For this election cycle, the mayoral seat was reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) category.

Here’s the full list of winners in the Giridih Municipal Corporation:

Ward No. Winner 1 Anil Ram 2 Lalo Rain 3 Mukesh Sao 4 Krishna Sao 5 Result awaited 6 Result awaited 7 Result awaited 8 Result awaited 9 Result awaited 10 Result awaited 11 Result awaited 12 Result awaited 13 Result awaited 14 Result awaited 15 Result awaited 16 Result awaited 17 Result awaited 18 Result awaited 19 Result awaited 20 Result awaited 21 Result awaited 22 Result awaited 23 Munna Rajwar 24 Result awaited 25 Result awaited 26 Result awaited 27 Result awaited 28 Result awaited 29 Result awaited 30 Result awaited 31 Result awaited 32 Result awaited 33 Result awaited 34 Result awaited 35 Result awaited 36 Result awaited

Election framework and ward details

The 2026 civic polls spanned a wide administrative landscape, including nine municipal corporations, 20 nagar parishads and 19 nagar panchayats.

Key election figures:

Total ULBs contested: 48

Total wards: 1,087

Wards where voting was held: 1,042

Councillors elected unopposed: 41

Vacant wards (no nominations): 3

Polling in one ward of the Mango Municipal Corporation was countermanded following the death of a candidate.

Candidate participation and gender representation

A notable feature of the 2026 elections was the significant participation of women candidates across executive and ward-level positions:

Mayoral/Chairperson posts: 562 candidates (including 235 women)

Ward councillor posts: 5,562 candidates (including 2,727 women)

Although the Jharkhand civic polls were officially conducted on a non-partisan basis without party symbols, several candidates were informally backed by major political parties. As a result, the outcomes are being closely watched as an indicator of the state’s local political landscape.