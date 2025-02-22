Four devotees on their way to Mahakumbh die in road accident on Jharkhand's Dhanbad The deceased were identified as Sheikh Rajabali, who was the driver, Piyali Saha, Temuli Saha and Panoba Saha, all residents of Kamarpukur in Hooghly district of West Bengal.

In a tragic incident, four devotees from West Bengal on the way to Mahakumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj were killed in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district in the early hours of Saturday as their car rammed into a truck parked on their roadside, police said. The incident happened on the National Highway 2 in Rajganj police station area around 1.30 am, they said.

There were eight people in the four-wheeler, Rajganj police station in-charge Alisha Kumari said. "Four people were killed on the spot, while four others were injured," she said. The injured persons were admitted to the Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital (SNMMCH), she added.

The deceased were identified as Sheikh Rajabali, who was the driver, Piyali Saha, Temuli Saha and Panoba Saha, all residents of Kamarpukur in Hooghly district of West Bengal.