Encounter breaks out in Jharkhand, two Naxals including woman killed in Chaibasa

Encounter in Jharkhand: Two Maoists including a woman were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Wednesday. As per officials, the encounter took place between security forces including Jharkhand Police and 209 CoBRA battalion, and naxals in a forest area under Sonua police station limit in Chaibasa.

"A gunfight broke out between security forces and Maoists in a forest under Sonua police station area around 6.35 am. Two bodies including a woman were recovered during the search operation," Kolhan range DIG Manoj Ratan Chothe told the media. He said two INSAS rifles were also recovered from the place of occurrence. A search operation was still underway in the area, the DIG added.

Maoist arrested in Latehar

Earlier on Monday, an 'area commander' of a banned Maoist splinter group, who was carrying a Rs 2-lakh bounty on his head, was arrested in the state's Latehar district, police said. The self-styled area commander of Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP) was apprehended from a forest area near Semariyatand village, they said.

Latehar SP Kumar Gaurav said the Maoist was sent to jail on Tuesday. "Based on a tip-off, the police arrested him from Semariyatand village. A loaded country-made pistol and four live cartridges were recovered from his possession," he said. The Maoist has several cases registered against him in Latehar, Balumath and Chhipadodhar police stations, the SP added.

