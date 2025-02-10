Jharkhand launches 'Emergency Call Box' system in Ranchi for crime, accident reporting: Check how it works

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

In a significant step towards public safety and smart policing, a new emergency response system has been launched in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi. As per an official, the system is called 'Emergency Call Box' which is expected to allow people to report accidents or crimes at the press of a button. It features a two-way communication system and has been installed at key intersections across the city by the Ranchi Smart City Corporation.

How it works:

People can press a button to instantly alert authorities.

The system enables direct communication with emergency response teams.

It helps in rapid response to accidents, crimes, and emergencies.

More about the 'Emergency Call Box'

The call boxes, painted bright yellow, contain a red button. “In case of an emergency, residents can now directly connect with government agencies without needing a mobile phone or remembering any contact numbers,” an official release said.

“By pressing the red button, one can instantly connect with the Command Control Centre and register his or her emergency - from accidents to any crime. Once the issue is reported, police teams will coordinate with relevant agencies to provide immediate assistance,” it stated.

The call boxes have been installed at 50 important intersections, including Kanke Ring Road, Sahajanand Chowk, Shani Mandir Chowk, Hamru Chowk, Argora Chowk and Sujata Chowk, the release said.

(With PTI inputs)

