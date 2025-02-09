Jharkhand: Man arrested in Sahibganj for deceptively marrying Hindu woman in alleged love jihad case

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Represntative image

A case of alleged "love jihad" has come to light in Sahibganj, Jharkhand, with the arrest of Mohammad Firoz. The accused is charged with concealing his true identity to marry a Hindu woman. Firoz, who was already married to another woman, reportedly posed as a Hindu man named Mithun Kumar Rajwanshi and claimed to be a CRPF soldier.

Firoz, a resident of Sahibganj, met the woman from Bihar’s Katihar district through social media. After establishing a connection, he proposed marriage, and the woman, trusting his false identity, agreed to marry him. However, when Firoz’s first wife, Nikhat Parveen, discovered her husband’s second marriage, she strongly opposed it and handed him over to the police.

According to Sahibganj SDPO Kishore Tirki, Firoz contacted the woman on social media, pretending to be Mithun Kumar Rajwanshi and claiming to be a CRPF soldier. He took her to Sahibganj under the pretense of marriage. Once Nikhat Parveen learned about the situation, she intercepted the couple in the North Colony area and handed them over to the Nagar police station.

Firoz has been charged under Section 87/60, 10 of the Bihar Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act (BNCRPA). The police have registered a case against him under the provisions of the law, which could lead to a sentence of up to 10 years in prison. Meanwhile, the woman’s statement is being recorded by the authorities, and investigations are underway. The police have accused Firoz of hiding his true identity and deceiving the woman into marrying him under false pretenses.

The case has raised concerns about fraudulent marriages and the misuse of social media platforms, with authorities warning that such actions could have severe legal consequences.