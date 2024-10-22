Dhanwar Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Dhanwar Assembly Election 2024

Dhanwar is an assembly constituency in the Giridih district of Jharkhand and falls under the Kodarma Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Democratic) Babulal Marandi defeated Bharatiya Janata Party's Laxman Prasad Singh by 17,550 votes.

Dhanwar Constituency Demographic Profile

According to the 2011 census of India, Dhanwar has a population of 15,200, which shows a significant increase from 7,935 people recorded in 2001. In 2011, 52% (7,904) of the population males and 48% (7,296) were male females, including 1,253 children aged 0–6 years. Literacy rates have also improved, with 6,153 literates representing 81.78% of the population above the age of six.

For comparison, the 2001 census shows an average literacy rate of 64%, with male literacy at 73% and female literacy at 55%. At the time, 16% of the population was under six years old. The development of the city over the decade highlighted both population and literacy growth, with female literacy having increased dramatically.

Dhanwar Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Dhanwar constituency in Jharkhand will go to the polls on November 20.

Dhanwar Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Dhanwar will be declared on November 23, along with the other 80 constituencies in Jharkhand.

Dhanwar Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

Jharkhand BJP’s state president, Babulal Marandi, has announced that he will contest the upcoming election from the Dhanwar constituency. Marandi, a key political figure and former Chief Minister, aims to strengthen the party’s position in the region.

In a closely watched contest, Marandi will face competition from Rajdesh Ratan, the candidate from the Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha. Both candidates are expected to campaign intensively, making Dhanwar a critical battleground in the upcoming elections.

Dhanwar Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2019 Election Results

The victory of Babulal Marandi was significant, representing Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Democratic) in the Dhanwar constituency. This Assembly seat is part of the Kodarma parliamentary constituency, which saw a strong showing by the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

2024 Lok Sabha elections

In the 2024 general elections, BJP candidate Annapurna Devi won the Kodarma Lok Sabha seat by a landslide margin of 377,014 votes, defeating Vinod Kumar Singh of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation).

Dhanwar Voter Turnout

In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly elections, the Dhanwar constituency recorded a voter turnout of 61.68%. This was a slight decrease from the 2014 Assembly elections, which saw 63.64% voter participation. In 2009, the voter turnout stood at 61.55%.

During the 2014 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, Raj Kumar Yadaw of the CPMLL secured victory in the Dhanwar constituency. He defeated the JVM candidate by a margin of 10,712 votes, accounting for 6.06% of the total votes polled. Yadaw received 176,689 votes, which represented 28.66% of the total votes cast.