Dhanbad Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Counting of votes begins

Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Updated:

Dhanbad Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Dhanbad was one of the nine municipal corporations in Jharkhand where polling was held on Monday (February 23). These polls are considered to be a litmus test for the ruling INDIA bloc and the NDA.

Image Source : India TV
Dhanbad:

The results for the elections to the nine municipal corporations, 20 municipal councils and 19 nagar panchayats in Jharkhand will be declared on Friday (February 27). One of these will be the Dhanbad Municipal Corporation, which has a total of 56 direct seats: 55 ward councillor seats and one mayoral seat. In the previous local body elections held in Jharkhand in 2018, independent candidate Chandra Shekhar Agarwal became Dhanbad's mayor. Meanwhile, independent candidate Eklavya Singh won the deputy mayor's post after defeating Shamsher Alam Ansari by a margin of more than 40,000 votes.

Polling for all nine municipal corporations, 20 municipal councils and 19 nagar panchayats in Jharkhand was held on Monday (February 23), with an overall voter turnout of 62 per cent recorded across the state. The Ranchi Municipal Corporation reported the lowest turnout at 43.35 per cent, while the highest participation was seen in Seraikela Nagar Panchayat at 74.86 per cent, according to the Jharkhand State Election Commission (SEC).

More than 43 lakh voters were eligible to cast their ballots to determine the fate of nearly 6,000 candidates. A total of 562 candidates, including 235 women, contested for the posts of mayor and chairperson. For the smooth conduct of the elections, 4,307 polling booths were established statewide, of which 896 were categorised as hyper-sensitive and 2,445 as sensitive.

 

  • 8:00 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Counting of votes begins

    The counting of votes has started to declare the election results for all the local bodies in Jharkhand.

  • 7:54 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Why Jharkhand local body polls are important?

    The local body elections in Jharkhand are crucial for the ruling India Bloc and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The India Bloc in Jharkhand consists the Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

  • 7:40 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Counting begins shortly!

    Stay tuned to India TV as the counting of votes to declare the election results for local bodies in Jharkhand will begin shortly!

  • 7:30 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    How many nagar panchayats are there in Jharkhand?

    Jharkhand has a total of 20 nagar panchayats: Banshidhar Nagar, Manjhiaon, Hussainabad, Hariharganj, Chhatarpur, Latehar, Koderma, Domchanch, Barki Saraiya, Dhanwar, Mahagama, Rajmahal, Barharwa, Basukinath, Jamtara, Bundu, Khunti, Saraikela and Chakulia.

  • 7:28 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    How many municipal councils are in Jharkhand?

    In Jharkhand, there are 20 municipal councils. These are Bishrampur, Madhupur, Pakur, Chirkunda, Phusro, Ramgarh, Gumla, Mihijam, Jugsalai, Garhwa, Chatra, Dumka, Chaibasa, Kapali, Chakradharpur, Lohardaga, Simdega, Godda, Sahibganj and Jhumri Telaiya.

  • 7:19 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    How many municipal corporations are in Jharkhand?

    In Jharkhand, there are a total of nine municipal corporations. These are Ranchi, Dhanbad, Chas, Deoghar, Adityapur, Mango, Hazaribagh, Medininagar and Giridih.

  • 7:17 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What was the voter turnout in Jharkhand?

    The overall voter turnout for the local body elections in Jharkhand was 62 per cent, according to the Jharkhand State Election Commission (SEC).

  • 7:16 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Polling was held on February 23

    The polling for the local body elections was held in Jharkhand on Monday (February 23). 

  • 7:14 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Counting of vote begins at 8 am

    The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on Friday to declare election results for the local bodies in Jharkhand. 

Top News

