Dhanbad Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Counting of votes begins

Dhanbad:

The results for the elections to the nine municipal corporations, 20 municipal councils and 19 nagar panchayats in Jharkhand will be declared on Friday (February 27). One of these will be the Dhanbad Municipal Corporation, which has a total of 56 direct seats: 55 ward councillor seats and one mayoral seat. In the previous local body elections held in Jharkhand in 2018, independent candidate Chandra Shekhar Agarwal became Dhanbad's mayor. Meanwhile, independent candidate Eklavya Singh won the deputy mayor's post after defeating Shamsher Alam Ansari by a margin of more than 40,000 votes.

Polling for all nine municipal corporations, 20 municipal councils and 19 nagar panchayats in Jharkhand was held on Monday (February 23), with an overall voter turnout of 62 per cent recorded across the state. The Ranchi Municipal Corporation reported the lowest turnout at 43.35 per cent, while the highest participation was seen in Seraikela Nagar Panchayat at 74.86 per cent, according to the Jharkhand State Election Commission (SEC).

More than 43 lakh voters were eligible to cast their ballots to determine the fate of nearly 6,000 candidates. A total of 562 candidates, including 235 women, contested for the posts of mayor and chairperson. For the smooth conduct of the elections, 4,307 polling booths were established statewide, of which 896 were categorised as hyper-sensitive and 2,445 as sensitive.